5 New TDS Rules From 1 April 2025: Check Rules For Senior Citizens, General Citizens And Others

The TDS rules for winnings from lotteries, crossword puzzles, and horse races have been revised. TDS will now be deducted on a per-transaction basis, applying only when a single transaction exceeds Rs 10,000. TDS was earlier deducted when the aggregate winnings from these sources exceeded Rs 10,000 in a financial year. But now, TDS will be deducted only when a single transaction exceeds Rs 10,000.