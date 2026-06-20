/555-day Special FD offered by top Indian banks offering up to 7.5% interest rates

A 555 day FD is a specialized, short to medium term fixed deposit scheme offered by several leading banks in India. Several banks offer the special FD at attractive interest rates to general, senior and super senior citizens. Some banks offer special FDs with an interest rate as high as 7.55 percent to super senior citizens.
A 555 day FD is a specialized, short to medium term fixed deposit scheme offered by several leading banks in India. Several banks offer the special FD at attractive interest rates to general, senior and super senior citizens. Some banks offer special FDs with an interest rate as high as 7.55 percent to super senior citizens.
Many banks offer 555 day FDs with a higher interest rate of 7.25 percent for general citizens which is often higher than their regular deposit rates. Some banks offer senior citizens 7.50 percent on the special FD schemes. These special FDs allow investors to lock in high rates for just 555 days which is shorter than the traditional FDs.
555 day FD offered by different banks
City Union Bank offers the highest rate on 555 day deposits. General customers are getting 7.25 percent per annum. Senior citizens are getting 7.50 percent per annum and super senior citizens are getting 7.55 percent per annum.
Karnataka Bank is offering 7 percent interest per annum to regular depositors and 7.4 percent interest per annum to senior citizens.
Union Bank of India is offering 6.65 percent to general citizens and 7.15 percent to senior citizens.
Canara Bank is offering 6.60 percent interest per annum to general citizens and 7.10 percent interest per annum to senior citizens.
Bank of Baroda's Golden Goal Deposit Scheme is a special 555 day term deposit under which general customers get 6.75 percent annually while senior citizens are offered 7.25 percent.
The subject matter of selecting between 555 days FDs or regular FDs depends upon your specific financial requirements. Special FD tenures generally provide a higher interest rate than the regular fixed deposits with rates typically ranging between 6.60 percent and 7.55 percent. The special FDs are of shorter tenure which ensures that your liquidity is not locked up for years. Many banks offer additional rate benefits for senior and super senior citizens which make these special FD schemes incredibly lucrative for retirees.
If you wish to maximize your returns over a relatively shorter timeframe then you should opt for a special FD. If you need flexible tenures or highly liquid emergency funds then you should opt for the regular FDs. You should consider your specific financial goals and requirement for liquidity before investing in a special FD or general FD.