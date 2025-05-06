6 Key Privacy Features You Should Enable On Your WhatsApp --From Chat Lock To Encryption Back-up And More
Here are the key privacy features of WhatsApp that will help you keep your chats secure and your account protected.
WhatsApp Key Privacy Features
WhatsApp offers several privacy features to protect user information and control interactions within the app. With features like end-to-end encryption and advanced chat privacy, users can choose what they share and who can see their activity.
1. WhatsApp Advanced Privacy
End-to-end encryption protects the personal messages and calls so that only the sender and recipient can see, listen to or share them. WhatsApp has built multiple layers of privacy like disappearing messages and chat lock to protect the messages and calls. The Advanced Chat Privacy setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of the app. When the setting is on, you can block others from exporting chats and auto-downloading media to their phone.
You can enable this option by tapping the chat name and then tapping on Advanced Chat Privacy.
2. WhatsApp End-to-end Encrypted Backups
The end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messages you send and receive are stored on your device and there is also a way to back up your chats in case you lose your phone. Your end-to-end encrypted backup can be secured using either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know. Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider can read your backups or access the key required to unlock them.
To enable end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp backups, navigate to WhatsApp Settings then Chats then Chat Backup and finally End-to-end Encrypted Backup. Tap Turn On then either create a password or use a 64-digit encryption key to secure the backup.
3. WhatsApp Who Can Add You to Group Privacy Feature
WhatsApp helps you control who can add you to groups by providing a privacy setting and an invite system. In those cases, an admin who is unable to add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat and giving you the option of joining the group.
To enable the feature you have to go to Settings in your app then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options like Everyone, My Contacts, or My Contacts Except.
4. WhatsApp Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup
Silence helps to automatically filter out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people. These calls won't ring on your phone but will appear in your Call List in case it's someone important.
You can go through several privacy layers that strengthen the security of your messages, calls and personal information by selecting Start Checkup in your Privacy settings.
5. WhatsApp View Once Photo and Video Feature
The view once option lets you send photos, videos and voice messages that disappear from a chat after the recipient has opened them once. View once photos and videos are not saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery. The recipient won't be able to forward, share or copy these photos and videos.
To send view once media and view once voice messages you have to open an individual or group chat and follow the instructions.
6. WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature
Chat Lock feature lets you protect your most intimate conversations. A chat thread that has been locked is removed from the inbox and placed in a separate folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications.
You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the Lock option. If you want to reveal these chats then you have to pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric.
