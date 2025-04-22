Advertisement
6 Tips To Minimise Your Chances Of Health Insurance Claim Rejection

Here are 6 Tips for Avoiding Claim Rejection and Resolving Disputes in Health Insurance.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Health Insurance Claim denials

Health Insurance Claim denials

Claim denials and disputes put consumers through needless worry and financial hardship. However, if you follow some key tips, you can maximise the chances of insurance claims being accepted and resolve any dispute that may arise.

 

Tips for Avoiding Claim Rejection

Tips for Avoiding Claim Rejection

Providing accurate information during policy purchase

Have A Clear Understanding Of policy terms and conditions

Have A Clear Understanding Of policy terms and conditions

Consumers should thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions of the health insurance policy. One should pay close attention to coverage limits, waiting periods, exclusions, and claim filing procedures.

Maintain transparency during claim filing

Maintain transparency during claim filing

At the time of filing claims, you should ensure transparency by providing all necessary documents, medical reports, bills, and prescriptions. You must double-check all the documents for accuracy and relevance.

Timely submission of claim documents

Timely submission of claim documents

Consumers should submit claim documents within the scheduled time frame specified by the insurance provider. Late submissions can lead to delays or even rejection.

Seeking clarification from the insurer

Seeking clarification from the insurer

If a consumer has any doubts or concerns regarding the claim process, policy coverage, or claim rejection reasons, he or she should reach out to the insurance provider

Maintaining records and receipts

Maintaining records and receipts

Maintain record of all medical reports, bills, and receipts and communicating the same with the insurance company. These records serve as evidence in the event of any dispute or claim rejection.

