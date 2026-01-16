6th Pay Commission Vs 5th CPC Recommendation On DA Merger: What Can We Expect For 8th Pay Commission
As the 8th Pay Commission is effective from January 1, 2026, lakhs of central government employees expect the dearness allowance or dearness relief to be merged with basic pay. The Finance Ministry, however, has responded negatively to the question of merging DA or DR with basic pay under the new commission.
What did govt say on merger?
The central government employees and pensioners are expecting a merger of DA with basic pay since they claim to be significantly affected by inflation and that the DA and DR granted do not align with real-time retail inflation.
In December 2025, the government stated that no proposal regarding the merger of the existing dearness allowance with the basic pay is under consideration at present.
Will govt reconsider decision?
The central government will announce the first DA and DR revision for 2026 before Holi in March. The key allowance is revised twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period.
As the 8th Pay Commission continues its work, government employees will have to wait and see if the government will reconsider its decision to merge DA with basic pay. The last DA merger took place in 2004 ahead of the 6th Pay Commission. At no point did the 6th Pay Commission recommend that DA and basic pay be merged.
5th Pay Commission recommended merger
The 5th Pay Commission had recommended the conversion of DA into Dearness Pay each time the CPI increases by 50 percent over the base index. Based on this, the government merged 50 percent of the DA with basic pay with effect from April 1, 2004.
6th Pay Commission did not recommend merger
Although the 6th CPC took note of the above in its report, it noted that the corollary to this merger should necessarily have been a revision in the existing reference base of the price index of 306.33. It said, "The new reference base therefore should have been the 12 monthly average index when the index increased by 50 percent. The reference base index would have therefore been higher than 306.33 given the uptrend in price levels which would translate to a lower DA rate compared to the extant rates."
Why 6th Pay Commission not recommend merger?
The 6th CPC did not recommend the merger of DA with basic pay at any stage. It said, "conversion of dearness allowance as dearness pay should invariably be accompanied with simultaneous revision of the base index. This conversion however is not necessary in the revised structure being recommended where increments are payable as a percentage of the pay in the pay band and grade pay thereon and provision has been made for all allowances or benefits to be revised periodically linked to the increase in the price index. The Commission is therefore not recommending merger of dearness allowance with basic pay at any stage."
6th Pay Commission on providing DA thrice a year
On the demand to provide DA thrice a year, the 6th CPC said, "No real justification exists for revising DA once in 3 months. Accordingly, DA may continue to be sanctioned twice a year as on 1st January and 1st July payable with the salary of March and September respectively for administrative convenience with inflation neutralization being maintained at 100 percent at all levels."
