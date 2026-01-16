6th Pay Commission Vs 5th CPC Recommendation On DA Merger: What Can We Expect For 8th Pay Commission

8 / 9

The 6th CPC did not recommend the merger of DA with basic pay at any stage. It said, "conversion of dearness allowance as dearness pay should invariably be accompanied with simultaneous revision of the base index. This conversion however is not necessary in the revised structure being recommended where increments are payable as a percentage of the pay in the pay band and grade pay thereon and provision has been made for all allowances or benefits to be revised periodically linked to the increase in the price index. The Commission is therefore not recommending merger of dearness allowance with basic pay at any stage."