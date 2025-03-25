7 Bank Rules Changing From 1 April 2025: ATM Fees, UPI Transactions And More

3 / 9

The RBI has set guidelines for ATM transaction fees, such as the free limit and the maximum permissible charge per transaction. In compliance with these guidelines, several banks have revised their ATM withdrawal fees with the number of free ATM withdrawals per month being reduced, particularly for transactions at ATMs operated by other banks. Customers will now only be permitted three free withdrawals each month at other bank ATMs; after that, there will be a charge of Rs 20 to Rs 25 every transaction.