7 Banking And Financial Rules Effective From Today, 1 May 2025: ATM Fees, Taxation And More

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has notified amalgamation of 26 Regional Rural banks (RRBs) on the principles of “One State One RRB”. This is fourth phase of amalgamation of RRBs which will be effective from 1 May 2025.

The amalgamation of 26 RRBs in 10 States and 1 UT have been carried out with primary focus on improvement in scale efficiency and cost rationalization, the government has said.

"...the Central Government hereby provides for the amalgamation of the said Regional Rural Banks into a single Regional Rural Bank, which shall come into effect on and from the 1st day of May, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the effective date of amalgamation) with such constitution, property, powers, rights, interests, authorities and privileges; and with such liabilities, duties and obligations," said a central bank gazette notification.