7 Lesser-Known But Stunning Villages To Visit Near Jibhi In 2025
Escape the crowds and discover the untouched charm of Himachal with these 7 hidden villages near Jibhi. Perfect for offbeat travelers, these serene spots offer breathtaking views, local culture, and peaceful stays. From dense pine forests to river trails and wooden houses, each village has its own unique beauty. Plan your 2025 getaway to these secret gems before they’re discovered by the mainstream crowd.
Tucked away in the breathtaking Banjar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Jibhi is often praised for its serene charm and untouched beauty. But beyond its pine-scented air and charming homestays lies a treasure trove of hidden villages, each more magical than the last.
These lesser-known gems near Jibhi offer a rare chance to experience the raw, unfiltered soul of the Himalayas — where time slows down, traditions thrive, and nature unfolds in its purest form.
If you're planning a peaceful, offbeat escape in 2025, these 7 beautiful hidden villages near Jibhi should be on your travel radar.
Shoja – Gateway to Serolsar Lake
A serene hamlet nestled amidst deodar forests and meadows, Shoja is often the gateway to Jalori Pass and the enchanting Serolsar Lake. Its traditional Himachali architecture, enchanting waterfalls, and tranquil hiking trails make it a perfect retreat for nature lovers.
Chehni Kothi – Where History Lives On
Just a short trek from Jibhi, Chehni Kothi is famed for its 1500-year-old stone-and-wood tower. The journey through dense forest and past streams is both invigorating and culturally rewarding, offering immersive experiences in local village life.
Gushaini – The Gateway to GHNP
Located on the banks of the Tirthan River, Gushaini marks the entrance to the Great Himalayan National Park. Known for trout fishing, birdwatching, and scenic treks like to Bashleo Pass and Falachan Valley, this village is a haven for wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts.
Seri (Seri Village) – Orchard Trails and Tranquility
A short drive from Jibhi, Seri stands out for its apple orchards, traditional water mills (gharats), and wooden temples. It’s an ideal destination for cultural walks, orchard visits, and soothing dips in the local streams.
Tandi – The Treehouse Village
Also known as the “treehouse village,” Tandi blends traditional Himachali living with eco-conscious hospitality. With its unique treehouse stays, organic farms, and craft workshops, the village offers a sustainable and immersive escape into nature.
Bahu (Bahu Village & Balu Nag Temple) – Home to Balu Nag Temple
Perched at around 2,250 meters, Bahu is a spiritual and cultural gem. It features the ancient Balu Nag (Anant Balu Nag) Temple amidst cedar and pine forests, offering panoramic valley views. The trek to the temple is especially rewarding for those seeking peace and tradition.
Ghiyagi – A Living Himachali Culture
A hidden hamlet just 3 km from Jibhi, Ghiyagi is rich in tradition and framed by terraced fields and dense forests. Visiting here grants you an authentic taste of Himachali village life—complete with cultural festivals, homely hospitality, and scenic hikes.
In a world chasing fast-paced getaways and Insta-worthy spots, the villages near Jibhi invite you to pause, breathe, and connect — with nature, culture, and yourself. Whether it’s sipping chai beside an ancient wooden temple, waking up to mountain birdsong, or learning age-old customs from warm-hearted locals, these villages promise a travel experience that’s both grounding and unforgettable. As you chart your 2025 travel plans, let these hidden Himalayan havens guide you to a more soulful kind of adventure.
