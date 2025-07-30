Advertisement
7 New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM Users Must Know About Latest Changes

Starting 1 August 1 2025, new set of UPI rules will come into effect, changing how UPI users use the service. The new rules pertains to balance check, checking bank account links and transaction status among other major things. Here's all Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM users need to know.

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 07:08 AM IST
7 New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025

7 New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the UPI ecosystem, has implemented these new limits to relieve system strain and reduce issues like payment delays and unsuccessful transactions. According to the NPCI, this move will make UPI smoother and more reliable. Here are the UPI changes that are being implemented from next month.

1. Most-Used APIs On UPI Network

1. Most-Used APIs On UPI Network

The NPCI recently issued a circular mandating banks and PSPs to limit the use of the most-used APIs on the UPI network. These APIs include balance inquiry, fulfilling autopay mandate and checking transaction status among others. The NPCI has said that repeated API (application programming interface) requests increase pressure on the UPI network, increasing the risk of system downtime.

2. Balance Checks Capped At 50 Times

2. Balance Checks Capped At 50 Times

UPI users will be able to check their account balance only 50 times per day, starting next month. According to the NPCI guidelines, UPI apps should limit balance enquiry requests to reduce the load in peak hours. So, it set a daily cap of 50 apps per customer in 24 hours. 

3. Account List Access Limited To 25 Times

3. Account List Access Limited To 25 Times

UPI users will be able to check bank accounts linked to their mobile number only 25 times a day per app, starting next month.

4. Transaction Status Check Limited To Three

4. Transaction Status Check Limited To Three

The number of times you can check the status of a transaction will also be limited to three and there must be a minimum of 90 seconds gap between each check.

5. Changes To UPI AutoPay Features

5. Changes To UPI AutoPay Features

Fixed time slots are being introduced by NPCI for UPI auto pay transactions. According to this, scheduled payments, such as EMIs, utility bills, subscriptions and auto payments, will be processed during specific windows rather than at random throughout the day. 

6. Changes To Affect All UPI Users

6. Changes To Affect All UPI Users

The new limits will apply to all users across all platforms. They will be applicable to all individuals who use applications like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe or any other UPI payments app. These limits have been introduced to address users who repeatedly overload the system with requests.

7. Banks To Communicate About Available Balance

7. Banks To Communicate About Available Balance

According to the directives of the NPCI, the issuer banks will have to notify users of the available balance in their accounts after every financial transaction.

