7 Pay Commissions Formed Since India’s Independence: Check How Much Minimum, Maximum Salary Increased In Each Pay Commissions

As per media reports the pay panel will base the fitment factor in the range of 1.92 to 2.86. Should the recommendation of 2.86 fitment factor is given a green signal, the minimum basic salary of a government employee would go up from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 51,480. The minimum pension, based on the same factor will go up to from Rs 9,000 currently to Rs 25,740.