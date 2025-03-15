7 Small Finance Banks Offering Good FD Interest Rates
Here is a list of small finance banks in India and their fixed deposit interest rates.
Small Finance Bank FD Rates
Under the direction of the Indian government, the RBI established a particular sector of the banking industry known as small finance banks. These aim to make financial inclusion available to segments of the economy that are not currently served by other banks, including micro and small businesses, small and marginal farmers, unorganized sector entities, and small business units.
AU Small Finance Bank
The bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3.75% and 8% for general citizens and 4.25% and 8.50% for senior citizens for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from March 10, 2025.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
The bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 4% and 8.60% for general citizens and 4.50% and 9.10% for senior citizens for tenure ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
North East Small Finance Bank
The bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3.50% and 9% for general citizens and 4% and 9% for senior citizens for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from January 18, 2025.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
The bank offers a fixed deposit interest rate between 3.75% and 8.25% for people for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers an additional interest rate for senior citizens at 0.50%. The rates are applicable from February 21, 2025.
Unity Small Finance Bank
The bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 4.50% and 9% for general citizens and 4.5% and 9.50% for senior citizens for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from October 7, 2024.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
The bank offers a fixed deposit interest rate between 4% and 8.5% for general citizens and 4.6% and 9.10% for senior citizens for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from June 7, 2024.
Equitas Small Finance Bank
The bank offers a fixed deposit interest rate between 3.5% and 8.25% for general citizens and 4% and 9% for senior citizens for amounts below Rs 3 crore for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from December 2, 2024.
