7 Wealth-Building Personal Finance Rules: From Rule Of 72 To 4% Withdrawal

These seven simple thumb rules guide financial goal-setting, investment growth, and risk management. The Rule of 72 estimates how long money takes to double at a given return, helping account for inflation’s impact on future costs. The 4 percent withdrawal and 25X corpus rule define retirement savings needs for lifelong income. Budgeting with the 50-30-20 rule ensures balanced spending and saving. The 100-minus-age rule advises equity allocation in investments to balance risk over time. The 40 percent EMI guideline helps maintain manageable debt levels. Life insurance coverage is estimated by multiplying annual income by 10, while the emergency fund rule suggests keeping three to six months’ income reserved for unexpected events. Together, these rules provide a practical framework for building financial security and achieving long-term goals.