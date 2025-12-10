Advertisement
NewsPhotos7th Pay Commission Ends On 31 December 2025, 8th CPC Yet To Kick In; Will Your DA, DR Be Impacted? Explained
photoDetails

7th Pay Commission Ends On 31 December 2025, 8th CPC Yet To Kick In; Will Your DA, DR Be Impacted? Explained

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and the finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR), said the commission has already been constituted and its ToR were notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution of the Ministry of Finance. The minister told the House that the date of implementation of the 8th CPC “shall be decided by the government”. 

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Central Govt Employees DA Hike 2026

Central government employees are expecting a DA increase in January. This is as per the twice-a-year routine DA, DR hike that takes place every year for central government employees. The Centre usually revises DA twice every year—once before Holi for the January–June cycle and again before Diwali for the July–December cycle.

Central Govt Employees Last DA Hike 2025

In October 2025, the government approved this year's final dearness allowance hike, providing some immediate relief from rising prices. The Union Cabinet approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f  01.07.2025 representing an increase of 3 percent over the existing rate of 55 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension. The current DA stands at 58 percent.

Central Govt Employees Last DA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

The October 2025 DA, DR revision was last hike under the 7th Pay Commission (CPC), as its term ends on December 31, 2025. All eyes are now on the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, the implementation of which is projected on 1 January 2026.

8th Pay Commission: DA Expectation

However, With no definitive date for when the 8th CPC will take effect, the central government employees are left wondering if DA raises would continue as usual or halt until the new pay structure is implemented.

Will Your DA, DR Be Impacted?

The central government employees should note that DA will continue in its current form till the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. DA will continue to be calculated based on the existing basic pay of the employees. 

8th Pay Commission: Status Of January-June Cycle DA

Until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the DA will be calculated as a percentage of basic pay and revised twice a year in January and July, based on CPI inflation statistics. DA is calculated on the basis of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). 

8th Pay Commission: DA Expectation

It has been reported in several media report that once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the existing DA will be integrated into the revised basic pay, revising the entire salary structure, allowances and retirement benefits of the employees.

