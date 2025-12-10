7th Pay Commission Ends On 31 December 2025, 8th CPC Yet To Kick In; Will Your DA, DR Be Impacted? Explained

photoDetails

english

2994278

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and the finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR), said the commission has already been constituted and its ToR were notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution of the Ministry of Finance. The minister told the House that the date of implementation of the 8th CPC “shall be decided by the government”.