7th Pay Commission Ends On December 31; Will Next DA Due For January Be Lowest In 7 Years? Decoded
The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025 while the 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026.
With the 7th Pay Commission ending on December 31, 2025, discussions concerning Dearness Allowance hikes and pension revisions are doing the rounds. Millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting clarification on salary adjustments and dearness allowances.
According to media reports, government employees and pensioners may have to settle for a modest pay increase in the new year. The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief revision for employees and pensioners due from January 1, 2026, is likely to be just 2 percent, raising DA from 58 percent to roughly 60 percent.
At present, it appears that the DA will remain under its current structure for the next few years, until the 8th CPC pay structure is established.
When will 8th CPC be implemented?
The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025. The 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. Government employees and pensioners are keeping a close eye on whether new pay scales will take effect immediately. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.
What happens to DA when 8th CPC is implemented?
Once the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from January 1, the DA will reset to zero. Historically, when a new pay commission is implemented, DA is reset to zero and calculations begin again on the revised basic pay. This is significant for employees and pensioners as future DA increases will have a direct impact on their new salary or pension structure.
What was last DA revision?
In March 2025, the Centre increased the DA by 2 percent with retrospective effect from January which moved the allowance from 53 percent to 55 percent of basic pay.
How DA is calculated
Dearness Allowance is calculated using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). For central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, DA is broadly calculated using the formula: DA% = (Average AICPI(12 months)–261.42)/261.42 × 100.
How much DA will increase?
Salary growth under the 8th CPC is expected to be the lowest among the last four commissions primarily due to flatter DA build-up over the years.
Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. While this may appear modest compared to previous years, it is still crucial in countering inflation for both employees and pensioners.
