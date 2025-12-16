Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996584https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/7th-pay-commission-ends-on-december-31-will-next-da-due-for-january-be-lowest-in-7-years-decoded-2996584
NewsPhotos7th Pay Commission Ends On December 31; Will Next DA Due For January Be Lowest In 7 Years? Decoded
photoDetails

7th Pay Commission Ends On December 31; Will Next DA Due For January Be Lowest In 7 Years? Decoded

The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025 while the 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. 

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

With the 7th Pay Commission ending on December 31, 2025, discussions concerning Dearness Allowance hikes and pension revisions are doing the rounds. Millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting clarification on salary adjustments and dearness allowances.

 

Follow Us

2/9

According to media reports, government employees and pensioners may have to settle for a modest pay increase in the new year. The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief revision for employees and pensioners due from January 1, 2026, is likely to be just 2 percent, raising DA from 58 percent to roughly 60 percent.

Follow Us

3/9

At present, it appears that the DA will remain under its current structure for the next few years, until the 8th CPC pay structure is established.

Follow Us

When will 8th CPC be implemented?

4/9
When will 8th CPC be implemented?

The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025. The 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. Government employees and pensioners are keeping a close eye on whether new pay scales will take effect immediately. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.

Follow Us

What happens to DA when 8th CPC is implemented?

5/9
What happens to DA when 8th CPC is implemented?

Once the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from January 1, the DA will reset to zero. Historically, when a new pay commission is implemented, DA is reset to zero and calculations begin again on the revised basic pay. This is significant for employees and pensioners as future DA increases will have a direct impact on their new salary or pension structure. 

Follow Us

What was last DA revision?

6/9
What was last DA revision?

In March 2025, the Centre increased the DA by 2 percent with retrospective effect from January which moved the allowance from 53 percent to 55 percent of basic pay.

Follow Us

How DA is calculated

7/9
How DA is calculated

Dearness Allowance is calculated using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). For central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, DA is broadly calculated using the formula: DA% = (Average AICPI(12 months)–261.42)/261.42 × 100.

Follow Us

How much DA will increase?

8/9
How much DA will increase?

Salary growth under the 8th CPC is expected to be the lowest among the last four commissions primarily due to flatter DA build-up over the years.

Follow Us

9/9

Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. While this may appear modest compared to previous years, it is still crucial in countering inflation for both employees and pensioners.

Follow Us
7th Pay Commission8th Pay CommissionDADearness Allowances
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 15- 21: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For December 15- 21: Being In Love Is Stable, Comfortable, And Safe; Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: Who Is Highest Grossing Actor Of 2025? Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Rajinikanth - THIS Actor Tops With Rs 1,338.66 Crore
camera icon7
title
PM Modi Jordan Visit
Meet First Lady Of Jordan: Born Into Normal Palestinian Family, Now One Of Most Influential Women In Middle-east; Know Her Life And More