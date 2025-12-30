7th Pay Commission Ends Tomorrow, December 31: How Past Pay Structures Continue To Influence Expectations For 8th Pay Commission

8 / 8

The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025. The 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.