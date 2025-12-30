7th Pay Commission Ends Tomorrow, December 31: How Past Pay Structures Continue To Influence Expectations For 8th Pay Commission
The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends tomorrow, December 31. Here's looking how hike in past pay structures are forming the basis of pay revision expectations around 8th Pay Commission.
7th Pay Commission ends on December 31
The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, signaling the conclusion of a protracted period of salary restructuring for central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission, which took effect on January 1, 2016, introduced significant changes to the pay structures of employees that continue to influence employee expectations for the 8th Pay Commission.
8th Central Pay Commission Terms of Reference
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. With discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gathering traction, minimum salary and the fitment factor have emerged as the most contentious issues among employees and unions.
Salary of employees during 7th Pay Commission
The 7th Pay Commission reset DA to zero in 2016 while dramatically increasing the base pay. For Level-1 employees the basic pay was increased to Rs 18,000. While the grade pay was completely removed, a new pay matrix replaced the previous structure.
7th Pay Commission DA
The DA of employees stands at 58 percent which equals Rs 10,440 on the Rs 18,000 basic pay. The current Level-1 monthly salary stands at around Rs 33,500 to 34,000.
Minimum pay in 8th Pay Commission
A key issue that the employees and pensioners are particularly concerned about is that the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 has not changed since 2016. Salary growth has only been limited to DA hikes.
8th Pay Commission Minimum Salary
With discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gaining pace, minimum salary remains one of the most contentious issues among employees. Staff unions are urging for an approach that will set the minimum pay of employees.
Expectation of higher fitment factor
During the 7th Central Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57 which resulted in a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000. Employees and unions are expecting a higher fitment factor from the 8th Pay Commission. According to the demand, inflation, household expenses, healthcare and a technology-driven lifestyle have significantly increased expenses. Employees and unions believe that a higher fitment factor can cover up these expenses.
When will 8th CPC be implemented?
The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025. The 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.
Trending Photos