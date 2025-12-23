7th Pay Commission EXPIRES Dec 31: 257% Min Pay Jump, Rs 20L Cr Salary Bonanza, 50L Workers Richer—8th CPC 30% Hike NEXT?
The 7th Central Pay Commission's decade ends Dec 31, 2025, after injecting Rs 20 lakh crore into salaries for 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. Key wins: 2.57 fitment factor boosted min pay 157 percent to Rs 18,000 + 50 percent DA; HRA at 24-8 percent; full pension post-20 years; 196 allowances slashed to 102. Influenced states/PSUs. 8th CPC looms with 20-30 percent hike hopes amid inflation.
Countdown to Sunset
After a decade, the 7th Central Pay Commission's mandate expires December 31, 2025. Launched January 1, 2016, under Justice Mathis Kumar, it delivered 14.27 percent salary hikes for 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
Pay Scale Explosion
Fitment Factor 2.57 Lifts Minimum from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 The multiplier transformed basic pay across 18 levels. Entry-level jumped 157 percent, and with DA at 50 percent (July 2025), take-home now exceeds Rs 27,000 monthly for many starters.
Allowance Revamp
HRA, DA, Transport Get Major Upgrades HRA set at 24 percent/16 percent/8 percent by city tier, adding over Rs 1 lakh yearly in metros. DA merged 125 percent into basic pay with biannual hikes. Transport allowance hit Rs 7,200 + DA for urban staff
Pension Reforms
Full Pension After 20 Years, Family Aid at 60 percent Retirees gained full pension post-20 years. Family pension rose to 60 percent of last pay. Annual pension spend doubled—from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2015 to Rs 2.5 lakh crore now.
Perks Rationalized
196 Allowances Cut to 102, 36 Hiked Dropped 51 redundant ones. Children's education aid doubled to Rs 2,250/month per child. NPS became mandatory for post-2016 hires, igniting pension guarantee debates.
Decade of Impact
257 percent Min Pay Gain, States & PSUs Follow Suit Total salary infusion topped Rs 20 lakh crore. The formula influenced state governments and public sector units, though critics lament no performance-linked pay or gender tweaks.
8th CPC on Horizon
20-30 percent Hike Rumors as Costs Rise Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman eyes 2026 rollout. Can it beat the 2.57 fitment amid inflation? Employees watch eagerly.
