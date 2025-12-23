Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999316https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/7th-pay-commission-expires-dec-31-257-min-pay-jump-rs-20l-cr-salary-bonanza-50l-workers-richer-8th-cpc-30-hike-next-2999316
NewsPhotos7th Pay Commission EXPIRES Dec 31: 257% Min Pay Jump, Rs 20L Cr Salary Bonanza, 50L Workers Richer—8th CPC 30% Hike NEXT?
photoDetails

7th Pay Commission EXPIRES Dec 31: 257% Min Pay Jump, Rs 20L Cr Salary Bonanza, 50L Workers Richer—8th CPC 30% Hike NEXT?

The 7th Central Pay Commission's decade ends Dec 31, 2025, after injecting Rs 20 lakh crore into salaries for 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. Key wins: 2.57 fitment factor boosted min pay 157 percent to Rs 18,000 + 50 percent DA; HRA at 24-8 percent; full pension post-20 years; 196 allowances slashed to 102. Influenced states/PSUs. 8th CPC looms with 20-30 percent hike hopes amid inflation.

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Countdown to Sunset

1/7
Countdown to Sunset

After a decade, the 7th Central Pay Commission's mandate expires December 31, 2025. Launched January 1, 2016, under Justice Mathis Kumar, it delivered 14.27 percent salary hikes for 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

 

Follow Us

Pay Scale Explosion

2/7
Pay Scale Explosion

Fitment Factor 2.57 Lifts Minimum from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 The multiplier transformed basic pay across 18 levels. Entry-level jumped 157 percent, and with DA at 50 percent (July 2025), take-home now exceeds Rs 27,000 monthly for many starters.

 

Follow Us

Allowance Revamp

3/7
Allowance Revamp

HRA, DA, Transport Get Major Upgrades HRA set at 24 percent/16 percent/8 percent by city tier, adding over Rs 1 lakh yearly in metros. DA merged 125 percent into basic pay with biannual hikes. Transport allowance hit Rs 7,200 + DA for urban staff

Follow Us

Pension Reforms

4/7
Pension Reforms

Full Pension After 20 Years, Family Aid at 60 percent Retirees gained full pension post-20 years. Family pension rose to 60 percent of last pay. Annual pension spend doubled—from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2015 to Rs 2.5 lakh crore now.

 

Follow Us

Perks Rationalized

5/7
Perks Rationalized

196 Allowances Cut to 102, 36 Hiked Dropped 51 redundant ones. Children's education aid doubled to Rs 2,250/month per child. NPS became mandatory for post-2016 hires, igniting pension guarantee debates.

Follow Us

Decade of Impact

6/7
Decade of Impact

257 percent Min Pay Gain, States & PSUs Follow Suit Total salary infusion topped Rs 20 lakh crore. The formula influenced state governments and public sector units, though critics lament no performance-linked pay or gender tweaks.

 

Follow Us

8th CPC on Horizon

7/7
8th CPC on Horizon

20-30 percent Hike Rumors as Costs Rise Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman eyes 2026 rollout. Can it beat the 2.57 fitment amid inflation? Employees watch eagerly.

 

Follow Us
8th Pay Commission fitment factor8th Pay Commission DA Hike7th Pay Commision
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Different Sports, Same Obsession: Why Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo And Max Verstappen Share The Same Mindset?
camera icon10
title
Bollywood OTT releases January 2026
Most-Awaited Bollywood OTT Releases In January 2026 On Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video & ZEE5
camera icon10
title
CSK
IPL 2026: Overseas Players Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS After Mini Auction - In Pics
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon8
title
ITR Filing 2025
Filing Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why