7th Pay Commission Vs 6th Pay Vs 5th Pay: Decoding How Salary Of Central Govt Employees Jumped Exponentially

According to the 7th CPC, the minimum pay of Rs 18,000 per month is fair and reasonable and would provide a decent standard of living to the lowest-ranking employee in the central government. "After considering all relevant factors the Commission is of the view that the minimum pay in government recommended at ₹18,000 per month, w.e.f. 01.01.2016, is fair and reasonable and one which, along with other allowances and facilities, would ensure a decent standard of living for the lowest ranked employee in the Central Government," the 7th CPC said.