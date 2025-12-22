Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998821https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/7th-pay-commission-vs-8th-pay-commission-how-minimum-wage-determination-higher-fitment-factor-demands-are-emphasised-2998821
NewsPhotos7th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission: How Minimum Wage Determination; Higher Fitment Factor Demands Are Emphasised
photoDetails

7th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission: How Minimum Wage Determination; Higher Fitment Factor Demands Are Emphasised

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. According to the TOR, the commission is also asked to develop a pay structure that will attract talent to government service and improve efficiency at work. 

 

Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

8th Pay Commission Salary, Fitment Factor

1/7
8th Pay Commission Salary, Fitment Factor

With discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gathering traction, minimum salary and the fitment factor have emerged as the most contentious issues among employees and unions. Staff unions are urging for an approach that will set the minimum pay of employees. Employees and unions are also expecting a greater fitment factor from the 8th Pay Commission. 

Follow Us

Demands of minimum wage determination of 8th Pay Commission

2/7
Demands of minimum wage determination of 8th Pay Commission

Recently, the NC-JCM Staff Side has put forward a proposal, especially on how minimum pay should be calculated. According to the proposal, the following factors should be considered when setting the minimum wage:

Follow Us

Number of family members

3/7
Number of family members

Calorie requirements for an adult Food, clothing and other necessities Actual retail prices from government ration shops and cooperative consumer shops Provisions for festivals and social obligations Digital and technological expenses, such as mobile phones, internet and others

Follow Us

Minimum wage determination of 7th Pay Commission

4/7
Minimum wage determination of 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission determined the minimum wage using a need-based minimum approach, taking into account the needs of a household consisting of an employee, their spouse and two children under the age of 14.

Follow Us

7th Pay Commission Wage

5/7
7th Pay Commission Wage

The minimum wage determination of the 7th Pay Commission did not incorporate expenses like mobile phones, Wi-Fi and internet. The staff side has emphasised the inclusion of digital and technological expenses, such as mobile phones, internet and other everyday technological requirements in the 8th Pay Commission.

Follow Us

Expectation of higher fitment factor

6/7
Expectation of higher fitment factor

During the 7th Central Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57 which resulted in a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000. Employees and unions are expecting a higher fitment factor from the 8th Pay Commission. According to the demand, inflation, household expenses, healthcare and a technology-driven lifestyle have significantly increased expenses. Employees and unions believe that a higher fitment factor can cover up these expenses. 

Follow Us

When will 8th CPC be implemented?

7/7
When will 8th CPC be implemented?

The 7th Pay Commission officially ends on December 31, 2025. The 8th CPC will come into effect from January 1, 2026. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.

Follow Us
7th Pay Commission8th Pay CommissionDA hike8th Pay Commission salary
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open, Venkatesh Iyer At No.3 Spot, Tim David To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Who Tied Knot This Year - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, Darshan Raval & More
camera icon12
title
success story
Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Quinton De Cock
Top 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU salary
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU vs Defence: Salary, Perks & Career Growth Of Top Govt Jobs Compared