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NewsPhotos8 key things to check before buying gold from Dubai to take back to India ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026
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8 key things to check before buying gold from Dubai to take back to India ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Dubai is a shopping haven for people looking to buy gold jewellery. The tax-free element of gold prices in the city makes even more attractive. 

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold purchase from Dubai

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold purchase from Dubai

Akshaya Tritiya this year falls on April 19. Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other metals. Gold prices are widely tracked in bullion market largely due to token purchases on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The prices of the yellow metal have slightly eased in recent days. Incase, you plan to buy gold from Dubai, the prices will be lower due to taxes.

 

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Dubai gold: key things to check

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Dubai gold: key things to check

Dubai, also known as the City of Gold is a shopping haven. It is a global gold hub known for its quality, variety and tax-free gold prices. If you wish to buy gold in Dubai here are 8 key things you need to know to make your Dubai gold shopping experience smooth and secure.

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1. Check daily gold rate

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1. Check daily gold rate

Gold prices in Dubai are controlled and linked directly to the international market. The gold rate fluctuates daily and is listed in dirhams per gram. The reputable stores display the live rate on digital boards inside their premises. You can also check the reputable websites or screens in the Gold Souk to find out the daily gold rate in Dubai. By checking the daily rate you can accurately calculate the base price and avoid overpaying.

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2. Buy from reputable jewelers

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2. Buy from reputable jewelers

Buying gold from licensed sellers and reputable jewelers in Dubai ensures authenticity, purity and fair pricing. Places like Deira Gold Souk, Meena Bazaar, Gold & Diamond Park and high-end malls offer premium quality gold with certified purity. 

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3. Understand gold karats

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3. Understand gold karats

A gold karat measures the purity of the gold. Understand gold karats (24K, 22K, 21K and 18K) to ensure that you pay the correct price based on the purity of gold and avoid fraud. Gold karats are typically engraved on the inside parts of the jewelry. 

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4. Verify hallmark

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4. Verify hallmark

Before buying a gold item in Dubai ensure that it is stamped with a hallmark which is a tiny engraving that verifies the karat and origin. Gold hallmarking in Dubai is governed by the Dubai Central Laboratory which ensures the gold meets the advertised purity standards. 

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5. Understand making charge

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5. Understand making charge

The making charge of gold is the fee added to the price of raw gold to cover the labour, design and artistry involved in crafting jewellery. In Dubai's Gold Souk, making charges typically range from 5 percent to 8 percent of the gold price. Understand the making charges to identify hidden fees and avoid overpaying.

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6. Ask for certificate and receipts

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6. Ask for certificate and receipts

When buying gold, ask the seller for certificates and detailed receipts to guarantee purity, verify weight and facilitate a seamless return trip to India. While hallmarks confirm the gold is genuine, the gold purchase invoice may be required by Indian customs officials for verification for gold brought from Dubai.

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7. Don't fall for low price

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7. Don't fall for low price

Falling for low prices when buying gold can be risky. Gold pricing in Dubai is highly regulated. The base price of gold is fixed. A price significantly lower than the daily international rate is a major red flag of lower purity or counterfeit items.

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8. Follow customs regulations in your home country

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8. Follow customs regulations in your home country

Follow the customs regulations when buying and bringing gold into your home country. India has strict import limits. As per reports, India allows only approximately 20 grams duty-free for male passengers and up to 40 grams for female passengers. Anything above the limit is taxable and needs to be reported. Failure to do so could result in heavy fines or seizure.

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