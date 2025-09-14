8th Pay Commission 2026 Salary & Pension Hike: Minimum Pay May Rise To Rs 51,480, Pension To Rs 25,740 With 2.86 Fitment Factor
The government is preparing to implement the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), expected from January 2026, which will impact over 1 crore central employees and pensioners. A key proposal is to raise the fitment factor to 2.86 from the current 2.57 used in the 7th CPC. If approved, the minimum salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480 and the minimum pension from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740, alongside hikes in allowances like DA, HRA, and TA. Employee bodies have urged the government to set up the commission quickly to avoid delays, while terms and appointments are still pending.
8th Pay Commission: Major Announcement Soon
A key update on the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is expected shortly, as per the latest ministry response to central government employees and pensioners’ associations. The 8th CPC will replace the existing 7th CPC, impacting salary and pension structures of over 1 crore employees and retirees. Implementation is largely expected in 2026, though delays cannot be ruled out.
Fitment Factor Likely at 2.86
Experts suggest that the fitment factor—the key multiplier deciding new salaries and pensions—could be fixed at 2.86 under the 8th CPC. In the current 7th CPC, the fitment factor stands at 2.57. This adjustment will directly determine new basic pay levels as well as pensions.
Salary Impact from Previous CPCs
When the 7th CPC was rolled out in 2016, minimum salary rose to Rs 18,000, up from Rs 7,000 under the 6th CPC, thanks to the 2.57 multiplier. Minimum pension also more than doubled to Rs 9,000, compared to Rs 3,500 earlier. This shows how crucial the fitment factor is for employee income and pension growth.
Government’s Timeline for 8th CPC
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reminded that since independence, seven Pay Commissions have been formed, the last being the 7th CPC in 2016. As its term concludes in 2026, the government began the process early in 2025 to allow enough time to study recommendations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved its implementation earlier this year, but key steps such as appointing commission members remain pending.
8th CPC Expected Salary Hike
If the fitment factor of 2.86 is adopted, central government pay scales will rise sharply. For instance:
Level 1: Rs 18,000 → Rs 51,480
Level 5: Rs 29,200 → Rs 83,512
Level 10: Rs 56,100 → Rs 1,60,446
Level 13A: Rs 1,31,100 → Rs 3,74,946
Level 18: Rs 2,50,000 → Rs 7,15,000
In addition to basic pay hikes, allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA) will also be recalculated, boosting gross salary.
Pension Revision Under 8th CPC
The revised pension formula will follow the same fitment factor. This means the minimum pension could increase from Rs 9,000 (7th CPC) to Rs 25,740, reflecting a nearly 186 percent jump. This will provide significant relief to retired employees.
Employee Body Pushes for Quick Action
The Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), a top body representing lakhs of staff across central, state, autonomous, and local organisations, recently wrote to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. GENC urged the government to constitute the commission immediately to avoid delays in implementation by January 1, 2026. In reply, the minister confirmed ongoing consultations with states on setting up the 8th CPC.
