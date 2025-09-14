8th Pay Commission 2026 Salary & Pension Hike: Minimum Pay May Rise To Rs 51,480, Pension To Rs 25,740 With 2.86 Fitment Factor

photoDetails

english

2959740

The government is preparing to implement the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), expected from January 2026, which will impact over 1 crore central employees and pensioners. A key proposal is to raise the fitment factor to 2.86 from the current 2.57 used in the 7th CPC. If approved, the minimum salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480 and the minimum pension from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740, alongside hikes in allowances like DA, HRA, and TA. Employee bodies have urged the government to set up the commission quickly to avoid delays, while terms and appointments are still pending.