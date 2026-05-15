8th Pay Commission: 50% of final salary plus Dearness Allowance, check points on memorandum backing NPS subscribers

5 / 7

AINPSEF has said that employees on lower pay grades and with shorter service duration often retire with minimal pension support. The federation noted that sectors such as teaching and the railways rely heavily on work-charge, contractual and daily wage staff and many of these employees spend years in irregular service before eventual regularisation. These employees are more vulnerable. The federation claims pensions in some cases remain as low as Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 per month.