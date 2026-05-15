Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3047664https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-50-of-final-salary-plus-dearness-allowance-check-points-on-memorandum-backing-nps-subscribers-3047664
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: 50% of final salary plus Dearness Allowance, check points on memorandum backing NPS subscribers
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission: 50% of final salary plus Dearness Allowance, check points on memorandum backing NPS subscribers

With many National Pension System (NPS) subscribers expected to retire in the coming years, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has called for the implementation of a secured pension mechanism for retirees. In a memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission, the AINPSEF has urged that pensioners should be entitled to 50 percent of their final salary plus Dearness Allowance (DA).

 

Updated:May 15, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

50 percent of salary plus DA

1/7
50 percent of salary plus DA

The AINPSEF has urged the 8th CPC to implement an assured pension system to protect employees from market fluctuations and offer stable post-retirement income. It has been proposed that pensioners should be entitled to 50 percent of their final salary plus dearness allowance to ensure financial security against market volatility.

Follow Us

Commitment of fixed minimum pension on retirement

2/7
Commitment of fixed minimum pension on retirement

AINPSEF has proposed that the state continue to hold its share of the NPS contribution while also committing to a fixed minimum pension for employees upon retirement. Currently, employees contribute 10 percent of their basic pay and DA to NPS Tier-I accounts while the government contributes 14 percent.

Follow Us

Returns unable to keep up with inflation

3/7
Returns unable to keep up with inflation

The AINPSEF maintains that the growth of the NPS retirement corpus for many employees has been affected by the ongoing market volatility. The federation claims that the returns have failed to keep up with inflationary pressures which may have a negative impact on future pension income.

Follow Us

Family pension equivalent to 60 percent

4/7
Family pension equivalent to 60 percent

The AINPSEF has recommended family pension benefits equivalent to around 60 percent of the pension amount after the pensioner's demise. This will ensure financial sustainability and social security for dependents.

Follow Us

Maximum pension support for lower pay scales

5/7
Maximum pension support for lower pay scales

AINPSEF has said that employees on lower pay grades and with shorter service duration often retire with minimal pension support. The federation noted that sectors such as teaching and the railways rely heavily on work-charge, contractual and daily wage staff and many of these employees spend years in irregular service before eventual regularisation. These employees are more vulnerable. The federation claims pensions in some cases remain as low as Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 per month.

Follow Us

Pension support for voluntary retirement, premature exit

6/7
Pension support for voluntary retirement, premature exit

The federation maintained that in cases involving voluntary retirement, premature exit from service or compulsory retirement, pension support for employees on lower pay scales becomes extremely limited making it difficult for retirees to sustain themselves. Employees with lower pay levels generally accumulate a comparatively lower pension corpus which creates serious insecurity among them.

Follow Us

Consultation process of 8th Pay Commission

7/7
Consultation process of 8th Pay Commission

As part of its operational procedure, the 8th Pay Commission sought inputs from employees, pensioners and stakeholders through a structured questionnaire. The 8th CPC has also held meetings with stakeholders which focused on basic pay, minimum pay, pension, annual increment and pay levels. These meetings are part of the structured and comprehensive consultation process of the Commission which aims to collect inputs and feedback before formulating and deliberating recommendations on salary, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

Follow Us
8th Pay Commission8th Pay Commission da8th Pay Commission Salary Hike8th Pay Commission allowance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Railway station
World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m where passengers are barred from platform; Not India’s Ghum Station
camera icon6
title
Lonar lake
50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars
camera icon7
title
Technology
Cannes Film Festival 2026: 7 viral AI prompts to create celebrity style red carpet look of yours; Make your Instagram more attractive
camera icon7
title
Technology
World’s top 7 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2026: These creators dominate the internet; Check how many Indian channels are on list
camera icon11
title
Gold
How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without customs duty 2026? Documents required; limits for men, women, children explained