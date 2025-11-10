8th Pay Commission: 69 Lakh Pensioners Kept Out Of Purview Of 8th CPC; ToR Flagged By Employee Federation
Fresh on the heels of approval of the Terms of Reference (ToR) of 8th Central Pay Commission by Union Cabinet, the Finance Ministry on 03 November 2025 notified Resolution on Constitution of the ToR. The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson --Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai; One Member (Part Time) Prof. Pulak Ghosh and one Member-Secretary --Pankaj Jain.
8th Pay Commission: ToR Flagged By Employee Federation
The All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) has flagged a concern that nearly 69 Lakhs central government pensioners and family pensioners have been "kept out of the purview of 8th CPC." In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the federation requested the government to make Amendments for the inclusion of the Pension Revision of the existing pensioners and family pensioners.
1. Non inclusion of pensioners in 8th CPC ToR
The AIDEF has alleged that the newly notified ToR for the 8th Pay Commission has excluded nearly 69 lakh pensioners from its mandate. It wrote, "It is most unfortunate that 69 Lakhs Central Government Pensioners and Family Pensioners who have given their Sweat and Blood to the Country for more than 3 decades while in service are kept out of the purview of 8th CPC."
2. Revision of Pension is right of pensioners
The AIDEF said that the Revision of Pension is a right of the pensioners and they cannot be discriminated. it said that the majority of the pensioners are in the fag end of their lives and outright ignoring them is totally unjustified.
3. Issue Amendment for including Revision of Pension
The IDEF requested the government to issue an Amendment for including in the ToR for revision of pension in the case of the employees who have retired before the date of effect of 8th CPC, that is, January 1, 2026.
4. Restoration of commuted value of pension after 11 years
The IDEF requested the government to consider the restoration of the commuted value of pension after 11 years, an enhanced pension by 5 pc once in 5 years from the date of retirement as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.
5. Restoration of Old Pension Scheme / Non-Contributory Pension
The IDEF said, "More than 26 Lakhs NPS Central Government Employees are demanding for restoration of the Non-Contributory Pension under CCS Pension Rules 1972 (now 2021) by replacing the NPS. However, in the 8th CPC Tor the same is not included." The body requested the Finance Minister to include this demand in the ToR of 8th CPC.
6. ToR concerning revision of emoluments is different
The AIDEF said that the ToR with regard to the revision of emoluments of central government employees was totally different from the ToR given to the 7th Central Pay Commission. It said that the employees' expectations were missing in the ToR of 8th CPC. It requested the government to redraft the ToR of the 8th CPC at par with the 7th CPC.
