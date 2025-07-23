8th Pay Commission: 7th CPC Pay Hike Was Lowest Since 1970, 8th CPC Salary Hike To Be Even Lower? Reports Hint At...

4 / 10

On Constitution of 8th Pay Commission Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary replied Lok Sabha: It has been decided by the government to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Inputs have been sought from major stakeholders, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from states.

On timeline of members, chairperson appointment she said: The chairperson and members of the 8th CPC would be appointed once the 8th CPC is notified by the Government.