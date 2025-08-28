8th Pay Commission: A Few Allowances May Be Abolished As A Result Of... Similar To 7th CPC
The Central Pay Commissions are normally established once every ten years to review and recommend changes to pay scales, allowances and benefits for central government employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, experts believe that the 8th CPC may be established later in 2026 or in the first half of 2027, given the delay in finalising the ToR and appointing the chairman and commission members.
8th Central Pay Commission Allowance
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which is expected to provide a significant salary hike for central government employees and pensioners, may be delayed. The central government employees are uncertain about whether many of the existing allowances in the new pay commission would be abolished as a result of the delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.
What happened in 7th CPC?
Several allowances were abolished in the 7th Pay Commission. During review, it was found that several allowances had very little effect or the same objective. The Commission then recommended eliminating a few allowances that were irrelevant at that time. The 7th CPC was implemented in January 2016. However, the enhanced allowances such as House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance and others were approved only from July 2017. However, employees were not paid arrears for the delay in allowances.
Which allowances may be removed in 8th CPC?
According to experts, the government may do away with the allowances that are no longer relevant in the 8th CPC. Allowances with a similar nature can be integrated. The Commission may suggest eliminating certain allowances if it is discovered after evaluation that they are no longer applicable.
Why some allowances may be removed?
The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC are still not finalised. The commission's members and chairperson have not yet been appointed. Central government employees are becoming confused about whether certain allowances may be eliminated in the new CPC as a result of the delay in the ToR and the selection of the chairman and members.
8th Central Pay Commission ToR
The ToR is a crucial component for any pay commission to commence work. It determines points such as salary structure, allowances, retirement benefits and others which are subject to recommendations from the commission. Employee benefits cannot be decided until the ToR is finalised, at which point employees will be uncertain whether the benefits under the 8th CPC will be provided.
Who will be impacted?
The delayed formation of the 8th CPC will affect more than one crore central government employees and pensioners who are looking forward to the formation of the new CPC which will revise their basic pay, allowances and pension. Employees may lose out on certain benefits they are fervently seeking in the new commission if the latest CPC is not executed properly and on time.
8th Pay Commission: ToR Expectations
AN IANS report has said that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the commission, which will provide the basis for establishing new salaries, are anticipated to be approved by the Centre by the end of August. With just a few days barely left for the month to get over, there is yet no sight or buzz around Terms of Reference.
8th Pay Commission: Minimum Wage Based On 5 Unit Family Model
The IANS report had also mentioned, NC-JCM has proposed that the 8th Pay commission should calculate the minimum wage based on a five-unit family model, including ageing parents, instead of the current model which accounts for only three family members. NC-JCM is an official body comprising bureaucrats and employee union leaders, representing central government employees.
Minimum Wage Based On 2-Unit Family Model Under 7th Pay Commission
Currently under the 7th Pay Commission, the earning husband of the family is counted as one unit, wife as 0.8 unit and two children as 0.6 units each. NC-JCM expects this model to be revamped, arguing that taking care of parents, apart from being an ethical duty, is also a legal responsibility as per Indian law.
8th Pay Commission: Merger Of Pay Levels
The staff side of NC-JCM has also called for the merger of unviable pay scales to prevent pay stagnation, which indirectly affects the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme. It has sought the merger of pay scale level 1 with level 2, level 3 with level 4, and level 5 with level 6.
