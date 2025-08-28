8th Pay Commission: A Few Allowances May Be Abolished As A Result Of... Similar To 7th CPC

photoDetails

english

2952624

The Central Pay Commissions are normally established once every ten years to review and recommend changes to pay scales, allowances and benefits for central government employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, experts believe that the 8th CPC may be established later in 2026 or in the first half of 2027, given the delay in finalising the ToR and appointing the chairman and commission members.