NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Anxiety, Curiosity Among Central Govt Employees As Panel Formation Still In Limbo
8th Pay Commission: Anxiety, Curiosity Among Central Govt Employees As Panel Formation Still In Limbo

It was widely expected that the pay panel would be formed in April, though nothing concrete happened and there is no official announcement on the fixing of ToR as well as the appointment of the chairman and members of the 8th CPC.

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
8th Central Pay Commission: Anxiety, Uncertainity Among Govt Employees

1/7
8th Central Pay Commission: Anxiety, Uncertainity Among Govt Employees

The Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), one of the oldest and largest federations representing pensioners and senior citizens, has written to the Finance Minister and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, calling for quick action on the 8th Central Pay Commission. The federation appealed for early finalization of the Terms of Reference and prompt appointment of the chairman and members of the 8th CPC.

Delay is fuelling rumours and speculations: BPS

2/7
Delay is fuelling rumours and speculations: BPS

The BPS said that the delay in fixing the ToR and the appointment of the chairman and members of the 8th CPC is creating an atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty among the central government employees and pensioners. 

 

The letter written by the BPS reads, “…the lack of further progress — notably the non-finalization of the Terms of Reference and the absence of announcements regarding the Chairman and Members of the Commission- has led to growing unease.”

 

“The prolonged delay is fuelling rumours, speculations, and misunderstandings, causing anxiety and uncertainty among government pensioners. Unverified information circulating on various media and social platforms is creating confusion and adversely affecting morale.”

8th Pay Commission: Three major demands on pay commission

3/7
8th Pay Commission: Three major demands on pay commission

The federation said, “Given the criticality of the situation, we humbly request your good offices to kindly expedite the necessary steps.” These steps are as follows:

 

* Early finalization of the Terms of Reference (ToR),

* Prompt appointment of the Chairman and Members of the 8th CPC, and

* Ensuring representation of pensioners in the Commission.

 

In the letter penned by Secretary General of BPS SC Maheshwari, the federation said that "Clear and timely communication will not only dispel rumors and reassure stakeholders but will also facilitate the smooth and effective functioning of the Commission to deliver its recommendations on schedule.”

Govt Employees Awaiting Formation Of 8th Pay Commission

4/7
Govt Employees Awaiting Formation Of 8th Pay Commission

More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed.

7th Pay Commission Ends On 31 December 2025

5/7
7th Pay Commission Ends On 31 December 2025

The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025, and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo, employees are uncertain whether they will receive the benefits of the new pay scale on time. The government has also not provided an official announcement regarding the formation of the date of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: January 1, 2026 Expected Implementation Date

6/7
8th Pay Commission: January 1, 2026 Expected Implementation Date

The government on January 16 announced the approval of the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. The Pay Commission is scheduled to be implemented from January 1, 2026. A look at the process of the 7th commission revealed that it took an average of 2 to 2.5 years to prepare the report and implement it. Given the current circumstances, if the commission is constituted in late 2025 or early 2026, the report will be completed by 2027 or 2028. Its implementation may take another 6 to 8 months. If that happens then the new recommendations will be implemented only by 2028.

8th Pay Commission: Uncertainty Surrounds

7/7
8th Pay Commission: Uncertainty Surrounds

Now, the eyes of more than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are fixed on the next move of the government. For the time being, uncertainty surrounds the 8th Pay Commission's implementation.

