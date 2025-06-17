8th Pay Commission: Anxiety, Curiosity Among Central Govt Employees As Panel Formation Still In Limbo

2 / 7

The BPS said that the delay in fixing the ToR and the appointment of the chairman and members of the 8th CPC is creating an atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty among the central government employees and pensioners.

The letter written by the BPS reads, “…the lack of further progress — notably the non-finalization of the Terms of Reference and the absence of announcements regarding the Chairman and Members of the Commission- has led to growing unease.”

“The prolonged delay is fuelling rumours, speculations, and misunderstandings, causing anxiety and uncertainty among government pensioners. Unverified information circulating on various media and social platforms is creating confusion and adversely affecting morale.”