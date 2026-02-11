8th Pay Commission: Are Pensioners, who retired on or before 3l December 2025, covered for pension revision? Govt responds

6 / 7

Last week, The government made the 8th CPC official website live now. Government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders can freely send in their suggestions and views on pay, pensions and allowances. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a Questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal. Responses are invited from Ministries, Departments, State/UTs, employees of Government, employees of Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals, says the official website.