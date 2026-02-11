8th Pay Commission: Are Pensioners, who retired on or before 3l December 2025, covered for pension revision? Govt responds
Clarity regarding pension discrimination issue, status, scope, timeline under 8th Pay Commission was sought in Rajya Sabha. Government has responded to it. Check out.
8th Pay Commission pension issue
Javed Ali Khan, Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party has raised a question in the upper house seeking the government's response on whether Finance Bill, 2025 has authorized the Central Government to establish distinctions among pensioners on the basis of date of retirement and a distinction may also be made amongst pensioners which may emanate from accepted recommendations of the Central Pay Commissions.
8th Pay Commission pension update
Another answer that the MP sought to know was whether Central Government pensioners who retired on or before 3lst December 2025 are covered for revision of their pension under 8th Central pay Commission. Also, whether 8th CPC has started functioning on regular basis and if so, the details thereof and if no the reasons for delay.
8th CPC: Revision of pension
Replying on behalf of the Finance Ministry, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, The Pension of the Central Government employees is governed by the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules' 2021 (erstwhile ccs (Pension) rules, 1972) and the central civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023 and instructions issued from time to time for matters connected therewith. Revision of pension is carried out through general orders issued by the Central Government, inter alia, for implementation of the accepted recommendations of the Central Pay Commission.
8th CPC: Principles governing pension liabilities
The central Pay commissions being expert bodies, recommend different pay scales, allowances and pension for different categories of the Government employees. The part-IV of Finance Act, 2025 has validated the existing central civil services (pension) rules and principles governing pension liabilities met from the Consolidated Fund of India and does not alter or change existing Civil or Defence pensions.
8th CPC recommendations timeline
The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC),” the minister said in his reply. The minister further added that the 8th CPC is expected to make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.
8th Pay Commission website
Last week, The government made the 8th CPC official website live now. Government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders can freely send in their suggestions and views on pay, pensions and allowances. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a Questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal. Responses are invited from Ministries, Departments, State/UTs, employees of Government, employees of Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals, says the official website.
8th Pay Commission Questionnaire
The 8th CPC Questionnaire primarily deals with questions such as fitment factor that influences salary revision, annual increments panning across various pay levels, expectations around pay hike, pension and allowances. Government has said that the purpose of the Questionnaire is to be better informed. Names of respondents shall not be revealed and responses to the Questionnaire will be analyzed on an aggregate non-attributable basis.
