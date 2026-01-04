Advertisement
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission Arrears Could Be In Lakhs: How Delays After Jan 2026 May Pay Employees Big
8th Pay Commission Arrears Could Be In Lakhs: How Delays After Jan 2026 May Pay Employees Big

Central government employees and pensioners may receive substantial arrears under the 8th Pay Commission if implementation is delayed beyond January 1, 2026. Arrears will be calculated from the effective date till actual rollout, covering salary and pension differences. The final payout will depend on pay level, fitment factor and delay period, with higher levels potentially receiving arrears running into several lakhs.

 

Updated:Jan 04, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Why Arrears Matter Under the 8th Pay Commission

1/7
Why Arrears Matter Under the 8th Pay Commission

Even if the 8th Central Pay Commission is implemented later than expected, salary and pension revisions are likely to be made effective from January 1, 2026. Any delay between the effective date and actual implementation will automatically create arrears, ensuring employees and pensioners do not suffer a financial loss due to administrative timelines.

 

What Period Will Arrears Cover

2/7
What Period Will Arrears Cover

Arrears are expected to be calculated from January 1, 2026, up to the month when revised salaries or pensions are finally paid. If implementation takes place in late 2026 or sometime in 2027, arrears could cover 12 to 24 months or even longer, depending on the final decision date.

 

How Salary Arrears Are Calculated

3/7
How Salary Arrears Are Calculated

Salary arrears are worked out by:

Revising the basic pay using the approved fitment factor

Recalculating allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA) and HRA on the revised basic pay

Paying the monthly difference between old and revised salary for each pending month

The total arrear is the cumulative difference over the entire delay period.

How Pension Arrears Will Be Calculated

4/7
How Pension Arrears Will Be Calculated

Pensioners are also entitled to arrears once pension revision is approved. This includes:

Revised basic pension

Monthly pension difference from January 1, 2026

Additional Dearness Relief (DR) on the revised pension

Pension arrears are generally released along with or shortly after salary arrears.

Sample Arrear Calculation: How Big the Amount Can Get

5/7
Sample Arrear Calculation: How Big the Amount Can Get

To understand how arrears may build up, consider a sample case. Assume the 8th Pay Commission is effective from January 1, 2026, but implemented in July 2027, resulting in an 18-month arrear period.

If an employee at Pay Level 6 currently has a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and an assumed fitment factor of 3.00, the revised basic pay could rise to Rs 1,06,200. The old monthly pay (basic plus DA) may be around Rs 53,100, while the revised pay could be Rs 1,06,200, creating a monthly difference of Rs 53,100.

Over 18 months, this alone could result in salary arrears of nearly Rs 9.6 lakh, excluding DA arrears. Pensioners could also see arrears running into several lakhs, depending on pension level and delay duration. Final figures will depend on the approved fitment factor, pay matrix, and implementation date.

Will Arrears Be Paid in One Go

6/7
Will Arrears Be Paid in One Go

Based on past pay commissions, the government may:

Pay arrears in a single lump sum, or

Split payments into two or more installments to manage fiscal pressure

The final approach will depend on budget availability and Cabinet approval.

Tax Impact and What Employees Should Do

7/7
Tax Impact and What Employees Should Do

Arrears are taxable in the year they are received. However, employees can reduce the tax burden by claiming relief under Section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act. Employees and pensioners should:

Keep service and pay records updated

Track official government notifications

Plan tax filings in advance once arrears are announced

