8th Pay Commission Arrears Could Be In Lakhs: How Delays After Jan 2026 May Pay Employees Big

To understand how arrears may build up, consider a sample case. Assume the 8th Pay Commission is effective from January 1, 2026, but implemented in July 2027, resulting in an 18-month arrear period.

If an employee at Pay Level 6 currently has a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and an assumed fitment factor of 3.00, the revised basic pay could rise to Rs 1,06,200. The old monthly pay (basic plus DA) may be around Rs 53,100, while the revised pay could be Rs 1,06,200, creating a monthly difference of Rs 53,100.

Over 18 months, this alone could result in salary arrears of nearly Rs 9.6 lakh, excluding DA arrears. Pensioners could also see arrears running into several lakhs, depending on pension level and delay duration. Final figures will depend on the approved fitment factor, pay matrix, and implementation date.