8th Pay Commission arrears: How much will Level 1-5 staff get? Several fitment factor combination shows likely payouts of Rs 3-9 lakh
8th Pay Commission arrears: How much will Level 1-5 staff get? Several fitment factor combination shows likely payouts of Rs 3-9 lakh

8th Pay Commission arrears update: How much arrear is likely for Level 1-5 employees? Check various permutations of fitment factor.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
8th Pay Commission Arrears update

8th Pay Commission Arrears update

Many central government employees have been waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission ever since the 7th Pay Commission's mandate ended on December 31, 2025. The effective term of the 8th CPC starts from January 1, 2026. Once the 8th CPC recommendations are implemented, employees are likely to get arrears from January 1, 2026. For lakhs of employees across Levels 1 to 5, a payment increase at a fitment factor of 2.0 or higher might result in a lump sum payout of several lakhs of rupees.

8th Pay Commission timeline for implementation

8th Pay Commission timeline for implementation

Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation.

7th Pay Commission Arrears compensation

7th Pay Commission Arrears compensation

Arrears are one of the most significant financial windfalls for employees following a pay commission implementation. When the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations were implemented in 2016, employees earned significant arrears. The delay in implementation of the 8th CPC could result in substantial arrears particularly if the pay commission recommendations are implemented retrospectively.

6 months arrears under 7th CPC

6 months arrears under 7th CPC

In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016. The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.

8th Pay Commission: Salary and pension increase

8th Pay Commission: Salary and pension increase

The fitment factor serves as a key multiplier in determining the hike in government salaries. The revised basic pay for a Commission is calculated by multiplying the current basic pay by the fitment factor. The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57.

8th Pay Commission: How arrears are calculated

8th Pay Commission: How arrears are calculated

Arrears under the 8th Pay Commission can be calculated by multiplying the monthly pay difference by the number of delayed months. The revised salary is determined by using the approved fitment factor on the existing basic pay of the employee under the 7th CPC. Arrears usually include the difference in basic salary and the difference in DA based on the revised pay. The total amount is determined by the length of the delay, say for example 18 to 24 months.

8th CPC Sample calculations for levels 1 to 5

8th CPC Sample calculations for levels 1 to 5

Arrears for Levels 1-5 employees can be calculated illustratively using fitment factors of 2.0, 2.15, 2.28 and 2.57. The assumptions used for calculations are an effective date of January 1, 2026 and include an arrear period of 20 months. The difference in basic pay with DA considered separately is the basis of arrears and does not include other allowances such as HRA or TA. The current salary is taken as the starting basic pay for Levels 1-5 under the 7th CPC.

7th CPC Arrears calculation

7th CPC Arrears calculation

Arrears calculation for 7th CPC basic pay for Levels 1 to 5 (20 months)

Level 1: Rs 18,000 Level 2: Rs 19,900 Level 3: Rs 21,700 Level 4: Rs 25,500 Level 5: Rs 29,200

8th Pay Commission different fitment factors

8th Pay Commission different fitment factors

Revised basic pay at different fitment factors for 8th Pay Commission

Level 1 (L1) 2.0× Rs 36,000 2.15× Rs 38,700 2.28× Rs 41,040 2.57× Rs 46,260

Level 2 (L2) 2.0× Rs 39,800 2.15× Rs 42,785 2.28× Rs 45,372 2.57× Rs 51,143

Level 3 (L3) 2.0× Rs 43,400 2.15× Rs 46,655 2.28× Rs 49,476 2.57× Rs 55,769

Level 4 (L4) 2.0× Rs 51,000 2.15× Rs 54,825 2.28× Rs 58,140 2.57× Rs 65,535

Level 5 (L5) 2.0× Rs 58,400 2.15× Rs 62,780 2.28× Rs 66,576 2.57× Rs 75,044

8th Pay Commission Estimated arrears

8th Pay Commission Estimated arrears

Estimated arrears for 8th Pay Commission for 20 months (basic pay only)

Level 1 (L1) 2.0× Rs 3.60 lakh 2.15× Rs 4.14 lakh 2.28× Rs 4.61 lakh 2.57× Rs 5.65 lakh

Level 2 (L2) 2.0× Rs 3.98 lakh 2.15× Rs 4.58 lakh 2.28× Rs 5.09 lakh 2.57× Rs 6.25 lakh

Level 3 (L3) 2.0× Rs 4.34 lakh 2.15× Rs 4.99 lakh 2.28× Rs 5.56 lakh 2.57× Rs 6.81 lakh

Level 4 (L4) 2.0× Rs 5.10 lakh 2.15× Rs 5.87 lakh 2.28× Rs 6.53 lakh 2.57× Rs 8.01 lakh

Level 5 (L5) 2.0× Rs 5.84 lakh 2.15× Rs 6.72 lakh 2.28× Rs 7.48 lakh 2.57× Rs 9.17 lakh

8th Pay Commission Cabinet nod

8th Pay Commission Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The new pay commission is expected to make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution and the changes are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

 

8th Pay Commission
