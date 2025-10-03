8th Pay Commission: As Cabinet DA Hike Reaches 58%, All Eyes On 8th Pay Panel Set Up, But The Issue Is...

6 / 7

The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.

According to media reports, government employees may need to wait until 2028 for full implementation of the Pay Commission.