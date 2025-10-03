8th Pay Commission: As Cabinet DA Hike Reaches 58%, All Eyes On 8th Pay Panel Set Up, But The Issue Is...
The central government employees and pensioners are becoming increasingly concerned about the delay in the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. While the much awaited DA, DR hike has been announced by the government, all eyes are now on the updates of 8th Pay Commission.
All Eyes On 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission's chairman has not been appointed and also the Terms of Reference (ToR) has not been finalised. More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted.
Centre announces DA and DR hike
On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved to increase the dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners. The DA and DR hike are effective from 01 July 2025 representing an increase of 3 percent over the existing rate of 55 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise, said a Cabinet note. However, nothing was said on the 8th CPC ToR notification and appointment of members.
When is 8th Pay Commission expected?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. The commission panel will comprise a chairperson and at least two members. The Central Pay Commissions are normally established once every ten years to review and recommend changes to pay scales, allowances and benefits for central government employees. Implemented in 2016, the 7th Pay Commission will remain in effect till 2026.
Whom will 8th Pay Commission benefit?
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of more than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
Why is ToR important?
The ToR is a crucial component for any pay commission to commence work. It determines salary structure, allowances, retirement benefits and others which are subject to recommendations from the commission. The ToR serves as the foundation upon which any pay commission operates. The chairman and commission members cannot be nominated unless the ToR is informed. Without a ToR, the commission is not regarded as formally established and cannot start its work.
7th pay commission vs 8th pay commission delay
The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.
According to media reports, government employees may need to wait until 2028 for full implementation of the Pay Commission.
Why is 8th CPC not likely before 2028?
As per the previous commission, the implementation process usually takes two to three years from the time of its formation. With over three months left for 2025 to end, the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission seems not likely before 2028 if one considers the timeline of the previous commissions.
