8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Coming? Salary Increase From Level 1 To 18 Explained– Full Salary Calculation Inside

Central government employees may see a major salary hike from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025. While the final numbers will be known only after the government approves the 8th Pay Commission report, discussions around salary revision and fitment factor have already begun.

A Pay Commission is usually set up every 10 years to revise:

- Basic pay

- Allowances

- Pension

This impacts millions of employees and pensioners across India.