8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Coming? Salary Increase From Level 1 To 18 Explained– Full Salary Calculation Inside
The 8th Pay Commission, expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026, could bring a significant salary hike for central government employees as the 7th Pay Commission term ends in December 2025. The actual increase will depend on the fitment factor, which experts estimate may range between 1.92 and 2.57.
8th Pay Commission Salary Hike 2026
Central government employees may see a major salary hike from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025. While the final numbers will be known only after the government approves the 8th Pay Commission report, discussions around salary revision and fitment factor have already begun.
A Pay Commission is usually set up every 10 years to revise:
- Basic pay
- Allowances
- Pension
This impacts millions of employees and pensioners across India.
What Is a Fitment Factor & Why It Matters
The fitment factor is the multiplier used to calculate the new basic pay.
Past examples:
- 6th Pay Commission: 1.92
- 7th Pay Commission: 2.57
For the 8th Pay Commission, experts are discussing three possible fitment factors, as reported by Times Now:
- 1.92 (conservative)
- 2.15 (moderate)
- 2.57 (optimistic)
Higher the fitment factor, bigger the salary hike.
Pay Levels Explained (Level 1 to Level 18)
Central government employees are placed under Pay Levels 1 to 18:
Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees
Levels 2–9: Group C
Levels 10–12: Group B
Levels 13–18: Group A (top officers)
Level 18 includes the Cabinet Secretary, the highest-ranking civil servant.
Current Basic Pay Under 7th Pay Commission
Here’s the existing basic pay structure (before 8th Pay Commission):
Level 1: Rs 18,000
Level 5: Rs 29,200
Level 10: Rs 56,100
Level 15: Rs 1,82,200
Level 18: Rs 2,50,000
These figures are the base for all future calculations.
Salary Hike If Fitment Factor Is 1.92
If the fitment factor remains 1.92, salaries may rise as follows:
Level 1: Rs 34,560 (Increase 16,560)
Level 5: Rs 56,064 (Increase 26,864)
Level 10: Rs 1,07,712 (Increase 51,612)
Level 15: Rs 3,49,824 (Increase 1,67,624)
Level 18: Rs 4,80,000 (Increase 2,30,000)
This is the lowest expected hike scenario.
Salary Hike If Fitment Factor Is 2.15
If a moderate fitment factor of 2.15 is approved:
Level 1: Rs 38,700 (Increase 20,700)
Level 5: Rs 62,780 (Increase 33,580)
Level 10: Rs 1,20,615 (Increase 64,515)
Level 15: Rs 3,91,730 (Increase 2,09,530)
Level 18: Rs 5,37,500 (Increase 2,87,500)
Employee bodies consider this most realistic.
Salary Hike If Fitment Factor Is 2.57
If the government goes with a 7th Pay Commission–like fitment factor:
Level 1: Rs 46,260 (Increase 28,260)
Level 5: Rrs 75,044 (Increase 45,844)
Level 10: Rs 1,44,177 (Increase 88,077)
Level 15: Rs 4,68,254 (Increase 2,86,054)
Level 18: Rs 6,42,500 (Increase 3,92,500)
This would be the biggest pay jump for employees.
Why the 8th Pay Commission Is Crucial
A higher basic pay doesn’t just mean more salary—it leads to:
- Higher DA, HRA, and TA
- Increased pension for retirees
- Better purchasing power
- Boost to consumption and economy
Important note: These are indicative estimates based on assumed fitment factors. Final salaries will depend on official recommendations and government approval.
