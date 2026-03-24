8th Pay Commission Big Update: 30% salary hike likely, arrears could go up to Rs 15 lakh for employees

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The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a major salary hike of around 30–34 percent for central government employees, driven by the fitment factor. One of the biggest highlights is arrears, which could reach up to Rs 15 lakh due to delayed implementation. While expectations are high, final decisions on salary revision, arrears, and timeline are still pending government approval, and the overall impact on finances could be significant.