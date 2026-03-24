8th Pay Commission Big Update: 30% salary hike likely, arrears could go up to Rs 15 lakh for employees
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a major salary hike of around 30–34 percent for central government employees, driven by the fitment factor. One of the biggest highlights is arrears, which could reach up to Rs 15 lakh due to delayed implementation. While expectations are high, final decisions on salary revision, arrears, and timeline are still pending government approval, and the overall impact on finances could be significant.
Big Salary Jump Expected Under 8th Pay Commission
The upcoming 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant salary hike for central government employees and pensioners. Estimates suggest an overall increase of around 30–34 percent, depending on the fitment factor applied.
Fitment Factor Will Decide Final Salary
The biggest factor behind the salary hike is the fitment factor, which multiplies the current basic pay. Higher fitment factors could lead to substantial increases in monthly income across all pay levels.
Arrears Could Reach Up to Rs 15 Lakh
One of the biggest talking points is arrears. Estimates suggest that employees in higher pay levels could receive arrears of up to Rs 14–15 lakh, depending on salary level and fitment factor.
Why Arrears Build Up
Arrears accumulate because salary revisions are usually implemented with a delay but made effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026. This creates a backlog of unpaid revised salary that is paid later in one go.
Calculation Depends on Salary Difference
The total arrear amount depends on the difference between old and revised salary multiplied by the number of delayed months. Even a modest monthly increase can lead to a large lump sum payout over time.
Timeline Still Uncertain
While expectations are high, there is no official confirmation yet on the exact implementation timeline or final payout. The government is still in the consultation stage, and final decisions are awaited.
Big Impact on Government Spending
Large arrears payouts could significantly increase government expenditure. Reports suggest salary-related expenses may rise sharply once the commission is implemented, impacting future budgets.
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