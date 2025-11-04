8th Pay Commission Big Update: Details Of Terms Of Reference Notified By Finance Ministry; Check Full Text Of ToR
8th Central Pay Commission LATEST UPDATE: The Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to go into various issues of emoluments structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions of Central Government employees and to make recommendations on the changes required thereon. Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026.
Fresh on the heels of approval of the Terms of Reference (ToR) of 8th Central Pay Commission by Union Cabinet, the Finance Ministry has now notified Resolution on Constitution of the ToR.
The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson --Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai; One Member (Part Time) Prof. Pulak Ghosh and one Member-Secretary --Pankaj Jain.
The Commission will have its headquarters in Delhi. It will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized.
Here Is the Full Text of The terms of reference of the 8th Pay Commission
a) To examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments including pay, allowances, and other facilities/ benefits, in cash or kind, having regard to rationalization, contemporary functional requirements and the specialized needs of various Departments, agencies and services in respect of following categories of employees:
(i) Central Government employees — industrial and non-industrial; (ii) Personnel belonging to the All India Services; (iii) Personnel belonging to the Defence Forces; (iv) Personnel of the Union Territories; (v) Officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department; (vi) Members of the regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI) set up under the Acts of Parliament; (vii) Officers and employees of the Supreme Court; (viii) Officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by the Union Territories; and (ix) Judicial officers of the subordinate courts in the Union Territories.
(b) To work out an emolument structure conducive to attracting talent to Government service, promoting efficiency, accountability and responsibility in the work culture.
The finance ministry has said that in respect of judicial officers, the Commission shall adhere to the principle enunciated by the Supreme Court in its Judgement dated 24th August, 1993 in All India Judges’ Association and Others V/s Union of India and Others, viz. that there shall be no link between service conditions of judges and administrative executive and that the service conditions of judges have to meet the special needs of the judiciary.
(c) To examine the existing schemes of bonus with a view to improving performance and productivity and make recommendations on the general principles, financial parameters, productivity and performance linked parameters for an appropriate incentive Scheme to reward excellence in productivity and performance.
(d) To review the existing allowances and conditions of their admissibility and recommend their rationalization keeping in view the multiplicity of allowances.
(e) (i) To review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity of employees borne on the National Pension System (including Unified Pension Scheme) and make recommendations thereon. (ii) To review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions of employees not borne on the National Pension System (including Unified Pension Scheme) and make recommendations thereon keeping in view Para f(iii) below.
(f) To make recommendations on the above, keeping in view:
(i) The economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence; (ii) The need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures; (iii) The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes; (iv) The likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications; and (v) The prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.
The Commission will devise its own procedure and may appoint such Advisors, Institutional Consultants and Experts, as it may consider necessary for any particular purpose. It may call for such information and take such evidence, as it may consider necessary. Ministries and Departments of Government of India shall furnish such information and documents and other assistance as may be required by the Commission. The Government of India trusts that State Governments, Service Associations and others concerned will extend to the Commission their fullest cooperation and assistance.
Trending Photos