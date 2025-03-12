8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get 100% Pay Hike – Key Details Here
The 8th Pay Commission has been announced, but its members are yet to be finalized. A key proposal includes merging DA with basic pay, a practice last followed under the 5th Pay Commission. Another major highlight is a 100% salary hike with a proposed fitment factor of 2.
8th Pay Commission Announced – What’s Next?
The Central Government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, but the Chairman and members are yet to be finalized. Employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for updates on salary revisions, including the possibility of a 100 per cent pay hike and the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay.
Will DA Be Merged With Basic Pay?
The staff side of the National Council-JCM has proposed that the new Pay Commission should include a clause to merge Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay. This demand was also made during the 7th Pay Commission in 2016, but the government did not approve it at the time.
Past Rule on DA Merger
During the 5th Pay Commission (1996-2006), there was a rule that DA would be merged with basic pay once it crossed 50 per cent. This led to a DA merger in 2004, providing higher salaries for employees. However, the 6th Pay Commission (2006) abolished this rule, and the practice of merging DA with basic pay was discontinued.
100% Pay Hike Proposal
According to NDTV Profit, M. Raghavaiah, staff side leader of the National Council-JCM, stated that they will consider a fitment factor of 2 under the 8th Pay Commission. This would result in a 100 per cent salary hike for central government employees and pensioners, significantly increasing their earnings.
Current vs. Expected Salary Hike
Currently, the minimum basic salary for central government employees is Rs 18,000 per month. If the proposed fitment factor of 2 is approved, the new minimum basic salary will rise to Rs 36,000 per month. This would double the salaries of millions of government employees.
Pensioners to Benefit Too
The proposed pay revision will also impact pensioners. At present, the minimum basic pension stands at Rs 9,000 per month. With the fitment factor of 2, it will increase to Rs 18,000 per month, bringing much-needed relief to retired employees.
What Happens Next?
The government is yet to finalize the Chairman and members of the 8th Pay Commission. Discussions on key aspects like DA merger and pay hikes are ongoing, and an official decision is expected in the coming months.
Trending Photos