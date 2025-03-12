Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871380https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-central-govt-employees-may-get-100-pay-hike-key-details-here-2871380
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get 100% Pay Hike – Key Details Here 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get 100% Pay Hike – Key Details Here
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get 100% Pay Hike – Key Details Here

The 8th Pay Commission has been announced, but its members are yet to be finalized. A key proposal includes merging DA with basic pay, a practice last followed under the 5th Pay Commission. Another major highlight is a 100% salary hike with a proposed fitment factor of 2.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Follow Us

8th Pay Commission Announced – What’s Next?

1/7
8th Pay Commission Announced – What’s Next?

The Central Government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, but the Chairman and members are yet to be finalized. Employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for updates on salary revisions, including the possibility of a 100 per cent pay hike and the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay.

 

Follow Us

Will DA Be Merged With Basic Pay?

2/7
Will DA Be Merged With Basic Pay?

The staff side of the National Council-JCM has proposed that the new Pay Commission should include a clause to merge Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay. This demand was also made during the 7th Pay Commission in 2016, but the government did not approve it at the time.

 

Follow Us

Past Rule on DA Merger

3/7
Past Rule on DA Merger

During the 5th Pay Commission (1996-2006), there was a rule that DA would be merged with basic pay once it crossed 50 per cent. This led to a DA merger in 2004, providing higher salaries for employees. However, the 6th Pay Commission (2006) abolished this rule, and the practice of merging DA with basic pay was discontinued.

 

Follow Us

100% Pay Hike Proposal

4/7
100% Pay Hike Proposal

According to NDTV Profit, M. Raghavaiah, staff side leader of the National Council-JCM, stated that they will consider a fitment factor of 2 under the 8th Pay Commission. This would result in a 100 per cent salary hike for central government employees and pensioners, significantly increasing their earnings.

Follow Us

Current vs. Expected Salary Hike

5/7
Current vs. Expected Salary Hike

Currently, the minimum basic salary for central government employees is Rs 18,000 per month. If the proposed fitment factor of 2 is approved, the new minimum basic salary will rise to Rs 36,000 per month. This would double the salaries of millions of government employees.

Follow Us

Pensioners to Benefit Too

6/7
Pensioners to Benefit Too

The proposed pay revision will also impact pensioners. At present, the minimum basic pension stands at Rs 9,000 per month. With the fitment factor of 2, it will increase to Rs 18,000 per month, bringing much-needed relief to retired employees.

 

Follow Us

What Happens Next?

7/7
What Happens Next?

The government is yet to finalize the Chairman and members of the 8th Pay Commission. Discussions on key aspects like DA merger and pay hikes are ongoing, and an official decision is expected in the coming months.

 

Follow Us
8th Pay CommissionDA MergePay hikeCentral govt employees
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
TDS
5 New TDS Rules From 1 April 2025: Check Rules For Senior Citizens, General Citizens And Others
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Buying Used Car? Check 7 HIDDEN Signs That Reveal Vehicle Was Involved In Accident; Owners DON'T Want You To Know
camera icon11
title
Holi 2025 Outfits
Holi 2025: 7+ Ethnic Outfit Inspirations From B-Town Divas For Perfect Festive Glam
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Highest Team Totals for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT All Teams - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
IPL 2025
Rohit Sharma To Open With THIS Player, Trent Boult In As Impact Player: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK