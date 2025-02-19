8 / 8

Media reports say that the salary calculation formula for the 8th Pay Commission will be akin to the pay calculation it was based for 7th Pay Commission. The Aykroyd formula was the base for deciding salaries of government employees in the 7th Pay Commission. The formula is based on recommendations of Wallace Ruddell Aykroyd — a well known nutritionist and first director of the Department of Nutrition at FAO (Food and Agricultural Organisation) — whose recommendations were based on the food and clothing requirements of the people of a country. The formula gauges wages or payout of employees based on the family's nutritional requirement.