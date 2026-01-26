8th Pay Commission: Conservative estimates Vs whopping 3.25 fitment factor demand; here's how it might shape salaries of central govt employees
As the 8th Pay Commission is all geared to set in, demands for fitment factors have gained steam. From conservative estimates to demands for a higher fitment factor -- check how the salaries of central government employees might be impacted.
8th Pay Commission
Lakhs of central government employees are expecting a salary hike as the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026. In view of this, the central government employee body Federation of National Postal Organisation (FNPO) has sent a letter to the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC JCM), Staff Side and proposed a fitment factor ranging from 3.0 to 3.25 and a 5 percent annual increase among other things, media reports have said.
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor up to 3.25
In the letter, the FNPO said that the past pay commissions did not apply the fitment factor consistently across all levels. Therefore, it proposed a fitment factor ranging from 3.0 to 3.25 for different central government employee levels. The FNPO said that such a framework is required to ensure fair wage revisions and to address long-standing concerns about pay stagnation.
8th Pay Commission: Annual Increment
The FNPO has also proposed eliminating the current 3 percent annual increment trend and replacing it with a 5 percent annual increment. The organisation says that it will help bring government pay structures close to the industry standards.
8th Pay Commission: 7th CPC Matrix
The FNPO also requested the government to continue with the 7th Pay Commission matrix system which has improved clarity and predictability in pay fixation and progression.
8th Pay Commission: Wage, Allowance
FNPO Secretary General Sivaji Vasireddy has indicated that the NCJCM is likely to meet the draft committee in late February. Following the meet consolidated recommendations including fitment factor, minimum wage and allowances will be sent to the 8th Pay Commission chairperson, reports said.
8th Pay Commission: What is the debate around fitment factor?
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the current basic pay and pension. Once the Commission finalises this factor, it will be applied uniformly across pay levels to determine the new basic salary and pension. A higher factor means a larger increase in the basic salary. The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57 and the minimum basic pay increased from Rs 7,440 to Rs 18,000.
8th Pay Commission: Minimum basic salary
The employee body has proposed a fitment factor from 3.0 to 3.25. For example, the current minimum basic salary of a Level-1 central government employee is Rs 18,000. If a factor of 3.0 is used then the minimum basic salary increases to Rs 54,000.
What will be fitment factor in 8th CPC?
The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners.
8th CPC Pay revision
The pay commission is expected to revise salaries, pensions and allowances based on the fitment factor. The 8th Pay Commission will focus on several factors like inflation and aim for sustainable public finances. Financial services firm Ambit Capital expects an overall salary hike of 30–34 percent resulting in a fitment factor range from 1.8 to 2.46.
8th CPC: 2.57 fitment factor
Many employees continue to base their expectations on the 7th Pay Commission’s 2.57 fitment factor. Employees hope that the 8th CPC recommends a slightly higher number keeping in mind inflation and cost-of-living pressures.
