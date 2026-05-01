8th Pay Commission: Crucial 3-day meeting ends; here's all you want to know about pay hike, allowances and other details

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In its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission, the NC-JCM has sought withdrawal of NPS and UPS and for restoration of the non-contributory pension scheme. The employees' body also stressed that pensions need to be revised and the concept of one rank one pension for the civilian employees may be recommended by the 8th CPC. The Staff Side urged for restoration of commuted pension after 11 years, enhancement of pension after every 5 years and a proposal on gratuity and rate of pension/family pension given.