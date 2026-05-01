8th Pay Commission: Crucial 3-day meeting ends; here's all you want to know about pay hike, allowances and other details
The three-day crucial meeting of the 8th Pay Commission between 28 April - 30 April had key discussions on pay, allowances, pension, matters pertaining to fitment factor, minimum basic pay, and DA review.
8th CPC consultations
The first meeting between the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Commission has marked the official start of the consultation process for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The meeting discussed the salaries, pensions, allowances and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.
8th first Commission meeting
The first Commission meeting of the Standing Committee of NC JCM, an apex body representing all central government employees, with the 8th CPC was held on April 28, 2026 with the Staff Side representatives presenting the salient features of the Staff Side memorandum before the 8th CPC. The meeting was chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and attended by senior officials. As part of its process, the Commission is holding stakeholder interactions in New Delhi from 28 April to 30 April 2026.
What was discussed in 8th meeting?
The meeting focused on key issues of salary revision, fitment factor and pension reforms. A proposal submitted by NC-JCM to the Commission includes a minimum salary of Rs 69,000 while supporting a five unit family. The NC-JCM also proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 for fixing the pay of existing employees and for increasing the pension of existing pensioners.
8th CPC memorandum
In its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission, the NC-JCM has sought withdrawal of NPS and UPS and for restoration of the non-contributory pension scheme. The employees' body also stressed that pensions need to be revised and the concept of one rank one pension for the civilian employees may be recommended by the 8th CPC. The Staff Side urged for restoration of commuted pension after 11 years, enhancement of pension after every 5 years and a proposal on gratuity and rate of pension/family pension given.
8th CPC pay scale merger
The NC-JCM has also sought the merger of pay scales, a 6 percent annual increment, two additional increments at the time of promotion with a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000, three times increase of all the allowances and one month's wages as gratuity, among other benefits. Responding to the viewpoints and presentation, the Chairperson assured that the 8th CPC will dispassionately consider all the demands made by the Staff Side.
8th CPC wages, allowances
The Staff Side expressed confidence that a strong foundation will be laid since the 45 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners are anxiously expecting positive and encouraging recommendations from the 8th CPC as their wages, allowances, pension and other benefits are revised only once in 10 years which is a long period. This development comes at a crucial stage, as the Commission continues to engage with employee groups, unions, pensioners, and other stakeholders as part of its broader consultation phase.
8th CPC and pay revision
The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3 November 2025 to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and the fitment factor. The Commission is currently in its consultation and memorandum submission phase. The pay commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the commission's constitution.
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