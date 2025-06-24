8th Pay Commission: Delay In Finalisation Of ToR Causes Worry Among Central Govt Employees, NC JCM Writes Letter To Cabinet Secretary

5 / 7

The letter has requested the government to consider the following submission in the interest of "transparency, equity, and the overall morale of Central Government employees and pensioners":

Issue clear and widely circulated guidelines on the finalized ToRs of the 8th CPC at the earliest, to dispel any ambiguity and restore confidence among the workforce.

* Clarify, through a formal directive that the benefits of pay fixation and revision under the 8th CPC shall also be extended to all central government pensioners, thereby removing doubts and ensuring parity and fairness in treatment. * Constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission committee at the earliest. * Prompt decision on the constitution of the Pay Commission The letter said that a prompt and favorable decision from the government will go a long way in boosting the morale of employees and pensioners and in reaffirming the government’s commitment to a fair and inclusive pay policy.