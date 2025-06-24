8th Pay Commission: Delay In Finalisation Of ToR Causes Worry Among Central Govt Employees, NC JCM Writes Letter To Cabinet Secretary
With the formation of the 8th Pay Panel and the appointment of chairman still in limbo, the National Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side) has written a letter to the Cabinet Secretary stepping up its call for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of 8th Pay Commission.
8th Pay Commission: ToR In Limbo
The National Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side)-NCJCM, which represents central government employees and pensioners, has stepped up its call for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to be made public. Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary of NCJCM, demanded in an official letter to the Cabinet Secretary on June 18, 2025, that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC should be made public and the 8th CPC committee should be constituted at the earliest.
8th Pay Commission: Widespread speculation and uncertainty
The letter stated that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (DoPT) has communicated that the central government has decided to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and that the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Commission are under finalization. However, there has been a delay in the issuance of the ToRs.
"The continued delay in the formal issuance of the ToRs has led to widespread speculation and uncertainty among Central Government employees and pensioners alike," the letter said.
8th Pay Commission: Apprehensions rise about credibility of announcement of CPC
The letter stated that apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. "In the absence of clear and timely communication, apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. Many fear whether this move is a genuine administrative initiative or otherwise."
8th Pay Commission: Government retains discretion over extention of benefits to pensioners
The letter further stated that a serious concern has also arisen among central government pensioners, particularly given the notification of the finance bill, wherein it has been stated that the Government retains discretion over whether or not to extend the benefit of pay fixation under the 8th CPC to pensioners. "This has led to a growing sense of insecurity and resentment among retired personnel, who have every expectation of being treated equitably alongside serving employees," the letter added.
8th Pay Commission: Requests of employees
The letter has requested the government to consider the following submission in the interest of "transparency, equity, and the overall morale of Central Government employees and pensioners":
Issue clear and widely circulated guidelines on the finalized ToRs of the 8th CPC at the earliest, to dispel any ambiguity and restore confidence among the workforce.
* Clarify, through a formal directive that the benefits of pay fixation and revision under the 8th CPC shall also be extended to all central government pensioners, thereby removing doubts and ensuring parity and fairness in treatment. * Constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission committee at the earliest. * Prompt decision on the constitution of the Pay Commission The letter said that a prompt and favorable decision from the government will go a long way in boosting the morale of employees and pensioners and in reaffirming the government’s commitment to a fair and inclusive pay policy.
What is 8th Pay Commission?
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The CPC benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
Govt employees awaiting formation of 8th Pay Commission
More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed.
