8th Pay Commission: Demand to extend family unit may see 66% hike in salary; But why so? Explained
8th Pay Commission latest update: From fitment factor, to allowance hike, to salary calculation based formula --the 8th pay commission has several major aspects that has government employees glued.
8th Pay Commission major demand
The proposal to extend the family unit under the 8th Pay Commission is emerging as one of the important demands from central government employee unions. If approved, there could be a 66 percent increase in the basic salary calculation, a drastic change in the minimum pay, fitment factor and pensions.
Why 66% increase demand is at centre of 8th CPC discussions
The Drafting Committee of the National Council (Staff Side) – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has convened a week-long session in the national capital to finalize a unified memorandum of demands for the 8th Central Pay Commission for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Now, as discussions intensify on the 8th CPC, employee unions are proposing the expansion of the family unit to adjust to the cost of living which has risen sharply.
What is family unit formula in salary calculation?
The 7th Pay Commission calculated minimum pay based on 3 consumption units which covered the employee, spouse and two children. This calculation was based on Dr. Wallace Aykroyd’s formula which determines living wages based on nutritional requirement (2,700 calories per adult), clothing requirement (72 yards per year) and housing cost. The idea was to determine how much money a family needs to sustain a basic and dignified standard of living.
What is the demand for extension of family unit?
Employee unions are demanding the expansion of the family unit from 3 to 5 units by including dependent parents. Since the minimum salary is calculated as a direct multiple of the number of dependent units, an increase in the family units from 3 to 5 would mathematically result in a 66.67 percent increase in the base calculation value. The unions say that if the 5 unit model is approved, the minimum basic salary benchmark could theoretically increase by 66 percent.
Why employee bodies demand expansion of family unit
Employee unions are demanding expansion of the family unit to adjust to the cost of living which has risen sharply. Unions are also arguing that many government employees support their dependent parents. Unions argue that the present 3-unit model does not reflect real household structures. Unions say that inflation-adjusted calculations demand structural correction and not just increments. They say that rather than merely making regular adjustments, the 8th CPC must ensure a significant increase in base pay.
How will family expansion affect minimum basic pay?
The minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is presently Rs 18,000. If the base pay rises significantly then the entire salary matrix moves higher. Unions are pushing for a fitment factor of 3.25 or higher citing higher consumption units and inflation. Unions are also demanding an increase in the annual increment rate from the current 3 percent to 7 percent to ensure meaningful financial progression. There is a demand for the total restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping NPS and UPS.
How will pensioners benefit?
The demand for a 5-unit formula is equally important for pensioners. The basic pension is calculated as 50 percent of the last drawn basic pay. If the new basic salary increases due to a 5-unit formula then pensions will automatically receive a proportionate boost.
Trending Photos