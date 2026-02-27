Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021709https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-demand-to-extend-family-unit-may-see-66-hike-in-salary-but-why-so-explained-3021709
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Demand to extend family unit may see 66% hike in salary; But why so? Explained
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission: Demand to extend family unit may see 66% hike in salary; But why so? Explained

8th Pay Commission latest update: From fitment factor, to allowance hike, to salary calculation based formula --the 8th pay commission has several major aspects that has government employees glued.

Updated:Feb 27, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

8th Pay Commission major demand

1/7
8th Pay Commission major demand

The proposal to extend the family unit under the 8th Pay Commission is emerging as one of the important demands from central government employee unions. If approved, there could be a 66 percent increase in the basic salary calculation, a drastic change in the minimum pay, fitment factor and pensions.

Follow Us

Why 66% increase demand is at centre of 8th CPC discussions

2/7
Why 66% increase demand is at centre of 8th CPC discussions

The Drafting Committee of the National Council (Staff Side) – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has convened a week-long session in the national capital to finalize a unified memorandum of demands for the 8th Central Pay Commission for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Now, as discussions intensify on the 8th CPC, employee unions are proposing the expansion of the family unit to adjust to the cost of living which has risen sharply. 

Follow Us

What is family unit formula in salary calculation?

3/7
What is family unit formula in salary calculation?

The 7th Pay Commission calculated minimum pay based on 3 consumption units which covered the employee, spouse and two children. This calculation was based on Dr. Wallace Aykroyd’s formula which determines living wages based on nutritional requirement (2,700 calories per adult), clothing requirement (72 yards per year) and housing cost. The idea was to determine how much money a family needs to sustain a basic and dignified standard of living.

Follow Us

What is the demand for extension of family unit?

4/7
What is the demand for extension of family unit?

Employee unions are demanding the expansion of the family unit from 3 to 5 units by including dependent parents. Since the minimum salary is calculated as a direct multiple of the number of dependent units, an increase in the family units from 3 to 5 would mathematically result in a 66.67 percent increase in the base calculation value. The unions say that if the 5 unit model is approved, the minimum basic salary benchmark could theoretically increase by 66 percent.

Follow Us

Why employee bodies demand expansion of family unit

5/7
Why employee bodies demand expansion of family unit

Employee unions are demanding expansion of the family unit to adjust to the cost of living which has risen sharply. Unions are also arguing that many government employees support their dependent parents. Unions argue that the present 3-unit model does not reflect real household structures. Unions say that inflation-adjusted calculations demand structural correction and not just increments. They say that rather than merely making regular adjustments, the 8th CPC must ensure a significant increase in base pay.

Follow Us

How will family expansion affect minimum basic pay?

6/7
How will family expansion affect minimum basic pay?

The minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is presently Rs 18,000. If the base pay rises significantly then the entire salary matrix moves higher. Unions are pushing for a fitment factor of 3.25 or higher citing higher consumption units and inflation. Unions are also demanding an increase in the annual increment rate from the current 3 percent to 7 percent to ensure meaningful financial progression. There is a demand for the total restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping NPS and UPS.

Follow Us

How will pensioners benefit?

7/7
How will pensioners benefit?

The demand for a 5-unit formula is equally important for pensioners. The basic pension is calculated as 50 percent of the last drawn basic pay. If the new basic salary increases due to a 5-unit formula then pensions will automatically receive a proportionate boost.

Follow Us
8th Pay Commission8th Pay Commission Salary Hike8th Pay Commission salary8th Pay Commission fitment factor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know
camera icon9
title
India semi final qualification scenario
India's Qualification scenario after SA thrash WI; How can Suryakumar Yadav's team qualify for semi-final? Explained
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list
camera icon7
title
Chennai's Marina Beach
World's second-longest beach is in India? Around 13 km long, popular destination; It's name is...
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ZIM Washout Scenario: What happens if India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 game is abandoned?