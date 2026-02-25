8th Pay Commission Drafting Committee Meeting Today -- Demand of upto 3.25 fitment factor, Charter of demands and other details explained

7 / 9

* A significant push to increase the annual increment rate from the current 3 percent to 7 percent to ensure meaningful financial progression. * A demand to increase the family unit count from 3 to 5 and to include dependent parents which would technically result in a 66 percent rise in basic salary calculations. * Proposals to hike the fixed medical allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for those in non-CGHS areas and to provide LTC in cash. * As retirement benefits, increasing leave encashment limits from 300 to 400 days. * A renewed and forceful demand for the total restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping NPS and UPS.