8th Pay Commission Drafting Committee Meeting Today -- Demand of upto 3.25 fitment factor, Charter of demands and other details explained
As 8th Pay Commission is slowly entering its operational phase, a crucial meeting of Drafting Committee will discuss various issues concerning central government employees.
The process for the highly anticipated 8th Central Pay Commission will reach a significant milestone today as the Drafting Committee of the National Council (Staff Side) – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has gathered in the national capital for a week-long session to finalize a unified memorandum of demands for over one crore central government employees and pensioners.
With the commission chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai now entering its operational phase, employee federations are moving swiftly to consolidate their recommendations into a single, coherent document. The meeting led by NC-JCM Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra follows the recent allotment of office space for the 8th Pay Commission at the Chandralok Building on Janpath.
The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has introduced a multi-level fitment factor proposal. The FNPO has suggested for a graduated scale between 3.0 to 3.25 in contrast to earlier commissions that often applied a uniform multiplier.
According to FNPO Secretary General Sivaji Vasireddy, these calculations are based on the Akroyd Formula which determines the minimum living wage based on the nutritional and essential needs of a family having four members.
Levels 1 to 5: A 3.00 factor to provide a strong wage correction for the lowest-earning cadres. Levels 6 to 12: A factor of 3.05 to 3.10 to recognize increased supervisory and technical responsibilities. Levels 16 and Above: Up to 3.25 to prevent pay compression at the highest echelons of the hierarchy.
While the fitment factor is the main focus, other major federations, including the Central Government Employees’ Confederation and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation, have submitted important demands to the drafting committee.
* A significant push to increase the annual increment rate from the current 3 percent to 7 percent to ensure meaningful financial progression. * A demand to increase the family unit count from 3 to 5 and to include dependent parents which would technically result in a 66 percent rise in basic salary calculations. * Proposals to hike the fixed medical allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for those in non-CGHS areas and to provide LTC in cash. * As retirement benefits, increasing leave encashment limits from 300 to 400 days. * A renewed and forceful demand for the total restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping NPS and UPS.
While the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, the speed at which the commission submits its final report to the Union Cabinet will determine when the revised salaries and the resulting arrears are actually paid out.
The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The commission has been given 18 months from that date to submit its report. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.
