8th Pay Commission Effective From 1 January: Prospective Salary Hike Of Group D, C, B And A Employees Explained

The Union Cabinet had approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners.
8th Pay Commission Prospective Pay Hike
Lakhs of central government employees are expecting a salary hike after the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026. The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government in January 2025. The Union Cabinet had approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. As the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from January 1, the minimum salary and the fitment factor are the biggest topics of discussion among employees and pensioners.
Employee expectations from 8th CPC
The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, signalling the conclusion of a protracted period of salary restructuring for central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission, which took effect on January 1, 2016, introduced significant changes to the pay structures of employees that continue to influence employee expectations for the 8th Pay Commission.
8th Pay Commission Pay: What does govt say?
According to an official note issued last year, "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026."
8th Pay Commission Arrears compensation
In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016. The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.
8th Pay Commission: How will salary hike be decided?
The 8th Pay Commission salary increase will be determined based on the fitment factor proposed by the CPC members. The fitment factor is the multiplier that the new CPC employs to determine the new basic pay. The 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor is 2.57.
8th Pay Commission: Whose salary will be hiked?
After the 8th Pay Commission is established, the basic salary of all employees and pensioners is likely to rise significantly. If the fitment factor remains at 2.15, the basic salary will increase accordingly. Salary increases under the 8th Pay Commission are projected to vary by employee levels.
8th Pay Commission: How much salary will increase?
Level 1 employees who are currently drawing a salary of Rs 18,000 will have their income hiked to Rs 38,700. Level 5 employees with a current salary of Rs 29,200 would see their pay hiked to Rs 62,780. The salary of Level 10 employees who are drawing a current salary of Rs 56,100 would be increased to Rs 1,20,615. Level 15 employees who currently earn Rs 1,82,200 would see their pay hiked to Rs 3,91,730. The salary of Level 18 employees with a current pay of Rs 2,50,000 would be hiked to Rs 5,37,500.
8th Pay Commission: Who will have a greater salary hike?
Level 18 government employees, which includes high officials like the Cabinet Secretary, will receive the largest 8th Pay Commission salary hike. The salaries of Level 18 employees are projected to increase by Rs 5,37,500.
