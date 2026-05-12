8th Pay Commission: Employee, spouse, children, dependent parents -- Here's behind the proposed family framework and scientific living wage formula

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NC-JCM has said that the Present system of treating a family as 3 Units should be dispensed with and the Family should be treated as 5 Units. Here's the 5 units family framework break-down

Employee: 1 Unit Spouse: 1 Unit (No Gender Discrimination) 2 Children: 0.8 Units Each of the parents: 0.8 Units.

This works out to a total of 5.2 Units (Rounded off to 5 Units), as per the memorandum.