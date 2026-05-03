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NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Employee unions demand minimum salary of Rs 69,000 with 3.83x fitment factor
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8th Pay Commission: Employee unions demand minimum salary of Rs 69,000 with 3.83x fitment factor

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a major salary and pension hike for central government employees and pensioners. Reports suggest the increase could be as high as 283 percent, depending on the fitment factor recommended. The fitment factor is used to revise basic pay and plays a key role in determining the final salary structure. More than 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners may benefit from the revision. The recommendations are likely to be implemented from January 2026. Employees are now waiting for the government to announce the Terms of Reference and final approval.

 

Updated:May 03, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
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8th Pay Commission Brings Hope for Big Salary Hike

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8th Pay Commission Brings Hope for Big Salary Hike

The 8th Pay Commission has become a major topic among central government employees and pensioners, as reports suggest salaries and pensions could see a significant rise. Some estimates indicate that pay and pension may increase by as much as 283 percent, depending on the fitment factor recommended by the commission. The government approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, and employees are now waiting for the final recommendations. 

 

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What Is the Fitment Factor and Why It Matters

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What Is the Fitment Factor and Why It Matters

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise the basic pay of employees. It decides how much the minimum salary will increase under the new pay commission. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which raised the minimum basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. For the 8th Pay Commission, employees are demanding a much higher fitment factor, which could lead to a major jump in salaries. 

 

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Salary Hike Could Be Huge Under Higher Fitment Factor

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Salary Hike Could Be Huge Under Higher Fitment Factor

If the fitment factor is fixed at 2.86, the minimum basic pay may rise from Rs 18,000 to around Rs 51,480. Some employee unions are even demanding a fitment factor of 3.68, which could push the minimum salary close to Rs 66,000. This is where the estimate of a 283 percent hike comes from, making it one of the biggest expected salary revisions in recent years.

 

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Pensioners May Also Receive Major Relief

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Pensioners May Also Receive Major Relief

The 8th Pay Commission will not only revise salaries but also pensions. Pensioners have been demanding that their pensions should be revised fairly along with employee salaries. The Finance Ministry has already clarified that pension revision will be included in the commission’s recommendations, bringing relief to nearly 69 lakh pensioners across the country. 

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More Than 1 Crore People to Benefit

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More Than 1 Crore People to Benefit

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and around 69 lakh pensioners. This includes staff from various departments such as railways, defence, postal services, and central ministries. Since salaries and pensions directly affect household spending, the commission’s recommendations are also important for the wider economy. 

 

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Implementation Likely from January 2026

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Implementation Likely from January 2026

Reports suggest that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, the final timeline depends on the official notification, Terms of Reference (ToR), and the appointment of the commission’s chairperson and members. Employees are closely watching these developments as they wait for clarity on the final structure.

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Final Decision Still Awaited

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Final Decision Still Awaited

While expectations are high, the final salary hike will depend on the government’s approval of the commission’s recommendations. Factors like inflation, government finances, and economic conditions will play a major role in deciding the final fitment factor. Until then, employees and pensioners continue to hope that the 8th Pay Commission will bring a strong financial boost after years of rising living costs.

 

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8th Pay CommissionFitment Factor 3.83Minimum Salary Rs 69000Central Government Employees Salary Hike
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