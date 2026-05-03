8th Pay Commission: Employee unions demand minimum salary of Rs 69,000 with 3.83x fitment factor

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The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a major salary and pension hike for central government employees and pensioners. Reports suggest the increase could be as high as 283 percent, depending on the fitment factor recommended. The fitment factor is used to revise basic pay and plays a key role in determining the final salary structure. More than 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners may benefit from the revision. The recommendations are likely to be implemented from January 2026. Employees are now waiting for the government to announce the Terms of Reference and final approval.