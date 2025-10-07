8th Pay Commission: Even If Pay Panel Formalities Kick In, Can Salary Hike Be Expected Before Mid-2027 Or Early 2028? Possibilities Explained

5 / 7

According to media reports, government employees may need to wait until mid-2027 or till early 2028 for full implementation of the Pay Commission. Considering, even if the Pay Commission's report is submitted by the end of next year 2026 or by early 2027, salary hike is highly improbable before July 2027. This is based on the timeline comparison of 7th Pay Commission, which was constituted in February 2014, and the report was submitted in November 2015 to the Centre.