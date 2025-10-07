8th Pay Commission: Even If Pay Panel Formalities Kick In, Can Salary Hike Be Expected Before Mid-2027 Or Early 2028? Possibilities Explained
8th Pay Commission: Though two crucial factors like ToR and Chairman selection has not been fixed yet, are there likelihood of the 8th CPC being implemented anytime soon? We explain why there are bleak possibilities for the same. Read on.
8th Pay Commission: ToR Eagerly Awaited
The 8th Pay Commission's chairman has not been appointed yet. Also, the Terms of Reference (ToR) has not been finalised. More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted.
8th Pay Commission: ToR's Importance
The ToR is a crucial component for any pay commission to commence work. It determines salary structure, allowances, retirement benefits and others which are subject to recommendations from the commission. The ToR serves as the foundation upon which any pay commission operates. The chairman and commission members cannot be nominated unless the ToR is informed. Without a ToR, the commission is not regarded as formally established and cannot start its work.
7th Pay Commission Timeline For ToR, Chairman Selection
The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.
8th Pay Commission: Expected Implementation
As per the previous commission, the implementation process usually takes two to three years from the time of its formation. With over three months left for 2025 to end, the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission seems not likely before mid 2027 or early 2028 even if one considers the timeline of the previous commissions.
Why 8th CPC Is Not Likely Before Mid-2027 Or Early 2028?
According to media reports, government employees may need to wait until mid-2027 or till early 2028 for full implementation of the Pay Commission. Considering, even if the Pay Commission's report is submitted by the end of next year 2026 or by early 2027, salary hike is highly improbable before July 2027. This is based on the timeline comparison of 7th Pay Commission, which was constituted in February 2014, and the report was submitted in November 2015 to the Centre.
8th Pay Commission To Revise Salary, Pension
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of more than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
8th Pay Commission: Pay Panel Composition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. The commission panel will comprise a chairperson and at least two members. The Central Pay Commissions are normally established once every ten years to review and recommend changes to pay scales, allowances and benefits for central government employees. Implemented in 2016, the 7th Pay Commission will remain in effect till 2026.
