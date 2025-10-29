Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Final Report Submission In 18 Months; ToR Approved, Chairman Selected

The Government had announced formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January, 2025 to examine and recommend changes in the Salaries and other benefits of Central Government employees.
Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: ToR Approved, Chairman Selected

8th Pay Commission: ToR Approved, Chairman Selected

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of 8th Central Pay Commission on Tuesday. Along with ToR approval, the cabinet has also given its green signal on pay panel set up and selection of Chairman and members of pay panel.

8th Central Pay Commission --A Temporary Body

8th Central Pay Commission --A Temporary Body

The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson; One Member (Part Time) and one Member-Secretary.  

8th Central Pay Commission: Recommendation In 18 Months

8th Central Pay Commission: Recommendation In 18 Months

It will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized. 

8th Pay Commission: Pay Panel Composition

8th Pay Commission: Pay Panel Composition

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Centre has finalised the new pay panel composition. It will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. IIM Bangalore Professor Pulak Ghosh will be member. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain will be member-secretary.

8th Pay Commission Recommendation To Keep In View 5 Things

8th Pay Commission Recommendation To Keep In View 5 Things

While making the recommendations the Commission will keep in view the followings:

i.   The economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence;

ii. The need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures;

iii. The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes;

iv. The likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications; and

v. The prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.

8th Pay Commission Salary, Retirement Benefits

8th Pay Commission Salary, Retirement Benefits

The Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to go into various issues of emoluments structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions of Central Government employees and to make recommendations on the changes required thereon. 

8th Pay Commission Effective From 2026

8th Pay Commission Effective From 2026

Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026.

 

