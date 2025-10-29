8th Pay Commission: Final Report Submission In 18 Months; ToR Approved, Chairman Selected

5 / 7

While making the recommendations the Commission will keep in view the followings:

i. The economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence;

ii. The need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures;

iii. The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes;

iv. The likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications; and

v. The prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.