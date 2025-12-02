1 / 9

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria raised the question in Lok Sabha regarding details of notification for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission recently. The MP has also asked whether the Government proposes to merge the existing DA/DR with basic pay as an immediate relief measure for Central Government employees/pensioners who are facing unprecedented inflation during the last 30 years since DA,/DR given to these employees is not in consonance with the real time retail inflation.