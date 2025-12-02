Advertisement
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry's BIG Clarification On Merging Existing DA, DR With Basic Pay For Central Government Employees
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry's BIG Clarification On Merging Existing DA, DR With Basic Pay For Central Government Employees

The 8th Central Pay Commission, a a temporary body, will comprise of one Chairperson --Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai; One Member (Part Time) Prof. Pulak Ghosh and one Member-Secretary --Pankaj Jain.

 

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Question In Lok Sabha On Merging DA, DR

1/9
8th Pay Commission: Question In Lok Sabha On Merging DA, DR

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria raised the question in Lok Sabha regarding details of notification for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission recently. The MP has also asked whether the Government proposes to merge the existing DA/DR with basic pay as an immediate relief measure for Central Government employees/pensioners who are facing unprecedented inflation during the last 30 years since DA,/DR given to these employees is not in consonance with the real time retail inflation.

8th Pay Commission: Ministry Of Finance Responds

2/9
8th Pay Commission: Ministry Of Finance Responds

Responding to the question, Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written note said that the government has notified Resolution dated 03,11.2025 for constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission. 

8th Pay Commission: No Proposal To Merge DA, DR

3/9
8th Pay Commission: No Proposal To Merge DA, DR

Chaudhary further said that no proposal regarding merger of the existing Dearness Allowance with the Basic Pay is under consideration with the Government at present. 

8th Pay Commission: DA,/DR Are Revised Periodically

4/9
8th Pay Commission: DA,/DR Are Revised Periodically

In order to adjust the cost of living and to protect Basic Pay/Pension from erosion in real value on account of inflation, the rates of DA,/DR are revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) released by Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment, he added.

8th Pay Commission: Current DA At 58%

5/9
8th Pay Commission: Current DA At 58%

The Dearness Allowance of the central government stands at 58 percent. The Union Cabinet had in October this year, approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f  01.07.2025 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 55% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

Current DA, DR As Per 7th Central Pay Commission

6/9
Current DA, DR As Per 7th Central Pay Commission

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10083.96 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: Pension Issue

7/9
8th Pay Commission: Pension Issue

A couple of days ago, Confederation Of Central Govt. Employees & Workers issued a circular w.r.t the issues concerning Central government employees, stating that no tangible action has been initiated by the Government to redress /resolve the grievances till date baring Constitution of the 8th CPC Committee. 

8th Pay Commission: Pension Revision Demand

8/9
8th Pay Commission: Pension Revision Demand

The Employee Body has also showed its displeasure on the Ministry of Finance Gazette Notification dated 03.11.2025 vide which 8th CPC has been constituted along with ToR, wherein "the revision of Pension for Pensioners and Family Pensioners have been kept beyond its purview." 

8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA, 20% DR

9/9
8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA, 20% DR

It has issued a detailed Charter of Demands in pursuant of which wise Agitational Programs are to be conducted across the country. Prominent among those is the demand to merge 50% DA/DR with basic pay/pension, grant 20% of pay/pension as an interim relief w.e.f. 1.1.2026.

