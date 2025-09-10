Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: From CGHS, Pension Commutation And More --14-Point Issues Discussed With Govt; Minutes Of Meetings Released By...
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission: From CGHS, Pension Commutation And More --14-Point Issues Discussed With Govt; Minutes Of Meetings Released By...

8th Pay Commission Update: A high-level delegation of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), the apex body of industrial federations affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister Jitendra Singh seeking resolution of pressing issues faced by Central Government employees. The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum covering major long-pending demands of the government employees, covering a wide range of topics including 8th Pay Commission.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Meet

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Meet

The Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) the apex body of industrial federations affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has released its Minutes of the Meeting with Jitendra Singh, MoS held on 04 August 2025.

 

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Minutes Of Meeting

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Minutes Of Meeting

The GENC letter said that  high-level delegation raised several pressing issues concerning Central Government employees including the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, enhancement of compassionate appointment quota, CGHS credit facility, regular JCM meetings, and others. 

 

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt MoM 14-Pointers

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt MoM 14-Pointers

The GENC briefed on 14 pointers with regards to The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum covering major long-pending demands of the government employees.

 

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Discussion

8th Pay Commission: GENC-Govt Discussion

Among the Key Issues Discussed, GENC said that it was regarding Constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). "The delegation emphasized the urgency of constituting the 8th CPC," said GENC letter.

The apex body said, the minister has assured that the Government is actively consulting State Governments and the constitution of the 8th CPC is likely to be announced soon.

8th Pay Commission: Restoration of Commuted Pension

8th Pay Commission: Restoration of Commuted Pension

Regarding Restoration of Commuted Pension After 12 Years Instead of 15 Years, the GENC sought the implementation of CAT orders on earlier pension restoration timelines.

However, the Minister stated that the Department of Pension has already clarified its position and there is no proposal under active consideration.

8th Pay Commission: Residency Period For Promotion

8th Pay Commission: Residency Period For Promotion

On the issue of Reduction in Residency Period for Promotion in Various Posts, GENC said that the demand was placed to improve career progression. To this, the Minister advised that this issue can be addressed effectively by placing it before the 8th CPC once constituted.

 

8th Pay Commission: Credit/Cashless Facility For Treatment in CGHS

8th Pay Commission: Credit/Cashless Facility For Treatment in CGHS

Another important topic that was discussed was regarding Credit/Cashless Facility for Treatment in CGHS and CS(MA) Hospitals. GENC said it highlighted hardships faced due to lack of cashless medical services. The Minister has assured that he will take up the matter with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for sympathetic consideration.

 

8th Pay Commission: Memorandum Of Other Representatives

8th Pay Commission: Memorandum Of Other Representatives

GENC said that the Minister also received memorandums from the reps of Rashtriya Rajya Karmachari Mahasangh, Bharatiya Swayatta Karmachari Mahasangh, Bharatiya Railways Mazdoor Maha Sangh, Topographical Survey Association, and Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation, to which the latter has assured that all representations will be examined and forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

 

