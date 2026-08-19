/8th Pay Commission: Government outlines effective date, structure, and terms of reference

Minister of State in the Ministry Of Finance has responded to questions regarding constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and issues related to pay, ToR.
Minister of State in the Ministry Of Finance has responded to questions regarding constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and issues related to pay, ToR.
Lok sabha MP Manna Lal Rawat sought clarity on Approval for constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission. He asked to know whether the government has accorded approval for constitution of the Eighth Central Pay Commission and if so, the date of constitution of the Commission and the details of the Chairperson and Members thereof.
Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry Of Finance, said the 8th Central Pay Commission has been constituted by the government vide Resolution dated 03.11.2025 with the following composition:
Chairperson : Smt. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Member (Part-Time) : Prof. Pulak Ghosh Member-Secretary : Shri Pankaj Jain
Rawat also enquired about the time-frame prescribed for submission of the report by the Commission. Chaudhary said that the Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution.
Regarding details of the subjects included in the Terms of Reference of the Commission relating to pay revision, dearness allowance, other allowances, pension, family pension and service conditions, Chaudhary acknowledged the Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission as notified vide Resolution, dated 03.11.2025.
The estimated number of Central Government civilian employees is 35.77 lakh approximately (as on 01.03.2026) and the number of pensioners/family pensioners is 33.76 lakh approximately (as on 31.12.2025) excluding Defence pensioners.
Chaudhary also informed in the Lol Sabha that the 8th Central Pay Commission has not submitted its recommendations to the government yet.