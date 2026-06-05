8th Pay Commission: Govt employees may not get arrears for THESE allowances as Pay hike expectations intensify
As the work of the 8th Pay Commission is underway to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and fitment factors for millions of central government employees and retirees, the Commission has stepped up its consultations with employee unions, pensioner associations and government institutions to finalise recommendations on pay and allowances.
8th Pay Commission consultations
The 8th Pay Commission has announced a new round of stakeholder meetings in Lucknow after holding similar meetings in New Delhi, Pune and Dehradun. More consultations are scheduled in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in June 2026.
8th Pay Commission meeting
These meetings are part of the structured and comprehensive consultation process of the Commission which aims to collect inputs and feedback before formulating and deliberating recommendations on salary, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners. This is the preliminary policy consultation and discussion before final recommendations are made.
When can salary hike be expected?
The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3rd November 2025 to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and the fitment factor. The Commission is currently in its consultation and memorandum submission phase. The commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the commission's constitution. Based on this, the commission is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027.
8th Pay Commission: Proposal review
After the report is submitted, it will be examined by the government, the proposals may be reviewed by a group of ministers and then it would be placed before the union cabinet for approval before it can be implemented and benefits distributed to beneficiaries. Experts suggest that this process might take an additional three to six months which may push the implementation of revised salaries and pensions to the later half of 2027.
When will employees receive arrears?
The government provides arrears for the basic salary to employees and pensioners when a new pay commission is implemented. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025 and it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. According to reports, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027. However, the new pay panel will become effective retrospectively from January 2026. It is expected that if the new salary starts in January 2026 but is implemented in 2027 then employees will get 18-24 months of arrears for the gap period. The final amount would depend on the fitment factor and the revised pay structure.
How much arrears will employees receive?
Central government employees and pensioners may receive a substantial arrear if the proposed fitment factor of 3.833 is accepted and the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively. The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery – NC-JCM), which represents central government employee unions, has suggested that the 8th Pay Commission set the fitment factor at 3.833 to determine basic pay for employees and pensioners. The employee forum has also demanded a minimum salary of Rs 69,000 after applying the revised fitment factor.
Will pensioners receive arrears?
If the 8th CPC is implemented after its proposed effective date of 1 January 2026, pensioners are likely to receive arrears for the intervening period. It is to be noted that the official Terms of Reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission specifically include pension revision for pensioners and family pensioners who retired on or before December 31, 2025.
Will employees get DA arrears?
According to financial experts, Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears are generally paid to employees because DA is directly related to the basic salary of the employee. Once the basic pay is revised, DA is recalculated month-wise on the revised amount which makes arrears payable for the delayed period. Employees may receive both salary arrears and DA arrears if the government follows specific procedures.
Will employees get other allowance arrears?
According to financial experts, employees are unlikely to receive back pay for House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowances (TPTA). Experts say that historical precedents indicate that HRA revisions are typically implemented prospectively rather than retroactively which means no arrears will be paid for the delayed period. TPTA arrears are also generally withheld since they are distributed as a fixed policy-driven component.
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