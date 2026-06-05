8th Pay Commission: Govt employees may not get arrears for THESE allowances as Pay hike expectations intensify

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The government provides arrears for the basic salary to employees and pensioners when a new pay commission is implemented. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025 and it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. According to reports, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027. However, the new pay panel will become effective retrospectively from January 2026. It is expected that if the new salary starts in January 2026 but is implemented in 2027 then employees will get 18-24 months of arrears for the gap period. The final amount would depend on the fitment factor and the revised pay structure.