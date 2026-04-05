8th Pay Commission: Govt employees push for OPS, Better pay review process and pension reforms
Government employees’ representatives have submitted key demands to the 8th Pay Commission, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and improvements in the feedback process. They have raised concerns over the current questionnaire’s limited word count and structure, seeking more detailed and flexible submissions. The body also stressed the need to address pensioners’ issues separately and ensure wider participation, aiming for a more transparent, inclusive, and effective review of salaries, pensions, and benefits.
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Who Made These Demands?
The demands were made by the Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery – NC JCM). This body represents government employees and acts as a bridge between staff and the government to resolve work-related issues.
The letter was sent to the Member Secretary of the 8th Pay Commission, highlighting key concerns from employees and pensioners.
Demand for Old Pension Scheme (OPS)
One of the biggest demands is the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Employees have raised concerns about the current systems like NPS and UPS and want a non-contributory pension system similar to OPS, where the government provides assured pension after retirement.
This remains one of the most important and sensitive issues for government staff.
Issues with Current Submission Process
The employee body has pointed out problems in the existing system used to submit feedback and suggestions.
They say the current process is too restrictive and does not allow employees to properly express their concerns. Many stakeholders feel that the system needs to be more flexible and detailed.
Demand to Increase Word Limit
At present, the questionnaire allows only about 500 words per topic, which employees say is not enough.
They have requested that the limit be increased to around 1,000 words, so that people can explain their issues properly with data and examples.
Need for Better Questionnaire Structure
Another key demand is to improve the format of the questionnaire.
Employees want a clearer structure where they can answer sub-questions and different parts of each topic separately. This will make responses more organised and easier to understand.
Focus on Pensioners and Wider Participation
The staff body has also asked for a separate section to address pensioners’ issues, including pension revision, benefits, and welfare measures.
They also want the process to allow more participation by making it easier to submit responses and suggestions. The overall goal is to make the system more inclusive, detailed, and effective for all stakeholders.
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