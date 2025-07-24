8th Pay Commission: Govt Officially Responds To Question Regarding Terms Of Reference; Acknowledges That...

3 / 9

Kalita asked: (a) whether Government has received any suggestion from the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) for framing the terms of reference for Eighth Central Pay Commission, if so, the main suggestions of the council;

(b) whether these suggestions are being considered by Government;

(c) whether Government is planning to involve all stakeholders in the Commission; and

(d) if so, the details thereof, if not, the reasons therefor?