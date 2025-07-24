Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Govt Officially Responds To Question Regarding Terms Of Reference; Acknowledges That...
8th Pay Commission: Govt Officially Responds To Question Regarding Terms Of Reference; Acknowledges That...

The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending, causing a lot of anxiety among central government employees. The Ministry of Finance has in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, responded to questions regarding the ToR. Read On.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Govt Responds On ToR

8th Pay Commission: Govt Responds On ToR

Amidst heightened anticipation around the setting up of pay panel under the 8th Pay Commission, Terms Of Reference (ToR) and appointment of chairman and member, the government has officially responded on ToR in Parliament.

8th Pay Commission: Question On ToR

8th Pay Commission: Question On ToR

Member of Parliament, Bhubaneswar Kalita had asked the government if the latter has received suggestions regarding setting up the terms of reference.

8th Pay Commission: ToR Suggestion By NC-JCM And Govt Consideration

8th Pay Commission: ToR Suggestion By NC-JCM And Govt Consideration

Kalita asked: (a) whether Government has received any suggestion from the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) for framing the terms of reference for Eighth Central Pay Commission, if so, the main suggestions of the council;

(b) whether these suggestions are being considered by Government;

(c) whether Government is planning to involve all stakeholders in the Commission; and

(d) if so, the details thereof, if not, the reasons therefor?

8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Acknowledges Receiving Suggestion On ToR

8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Acknowledges Receiving Suggestion On ToR

Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded saying that it has received suggestions from the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), as part of the stakeholder consultation. Chaudhary added that Inputs have been sought from major stakeholders, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from States.

Terms of Reference for 8th CPC forwarded by Secretary Staff Side NC(JCM)

Terms of Reference for 8th CPC forwarded by Secretary Staff Side NC(JCM)

To examine the existing structure of pay, Allowances and other benefits /facilities, retirement benefits like pension / gratuity and other terminals benefits etc. to the following categories of employees:-

1. Central Government employees-industrial and non-industrial. 2. Personnel belonging to All India services. 3. Personnel belonging to the Defence Forces and Para Military Forces. 4. Personnel called as Grameen Dak Sewaks belonging to the Postal Department. 5. Personnel of Union Territories. 6. Officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. 7. Officers and employees of the Supreme Court. 8. Members of Regulatory bodies (excluding RBI) set up under Act of Parliament. 9. Employees of Central Government Autonomous Bodies and Institutions.

8th Pay Commission: Suggestion For merger of non-viable Pay scales

8th Pay Commission: Suggestion For merger of non-viable Pay scales

Suggestions were also received that the 8 CPC should consider the merger of non-viable Pay scales such as Level with Level — 2 and Level — 3 with Level — 4 and Level — 5 with Level — 6. Staff Side NC(JCM) also suggested govt to settle the various 7th CPC Anomalies which the Staff Side raised in the Anomaly Committee meetings and JCM meetings, among major ToR demands.

8th Pay Commission: 3rd extension for 8th CPC Posts

8th Pay Commission: 3rd extension for 8th CPC Posts

Meanwhile, DoPT has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications till 31.07.2025. This is the third extension that DoPT has proposed, thus possibly meaning that the applications from eligible candidates for these key posts in the pay panel has yet not been received yet.

8th Pay Commission: 4 posts of Under Secretary to be filled

8th Pay Commission: 4 posts of Under Secretary to be filled

Earlier it DoPT had proposed to fill up the 4 posts of Under Secretary (Level 11) in the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme under D/o Expenditure. The applications were invited for the post vide circular of even number dated 22.04.2025.

8th Pay Commission: Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty

8th Pay Commission: Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty

According to the Staff Side, the continued delay in the formal issuance of the ToRs has led to widespread speculation and uncertainty among central government employees and pensioners. It further stated that in the absence of clear and timely communication, apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. Many fear whether this move is a genuine administrative initiative or otherwise.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK